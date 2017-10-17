Culture Diaries: Wana Udobang talks to Visual & Performance artist Wura Natasha Ogunji

Culture Diaries is an interview series which spotlights artists, culture creators and tastemakers shaping the Nigerian art and culture landscape. The series offers rare insights into the creative process, challenges and honest conversations about the Nigerian creative scene. The series is created and hosted by journalist and poet Wana Udobang.

This episode features Wura-Natasha Ogunji who is a visual artist and performer. Her works include drawings, videos and public performances. Her hand-stitched drawings, made on architectural trace paper, are inspired by the daily interactions and frequencies that occur in the city of Lagos, from the epic to the intimate.

Ogunji’s performances explore the presence of women in public space; these often include investigations of labour, leisure, freedom and frivolity.

Watch:

