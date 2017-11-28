Your Better Self with Akanna: We Are Men, Not Animals

One of the most beautiful sights in the animal kingdom is the Peacock’s tail. This gorgeous plumage of a bird, with its brightly-coloured feathers and majestic gait, is so beautiful that people often think it’s a female bird. But no, it’s a cock –it’s male. Its female counterpart, the Peahen, is drab, dull-coloured and ugly-looking.
The majestic Lion has a beautiful mane surrounding its head. So beautifully adorned is this animal, so radiant, so ‘out-there’, that it’s dubbed the King of the Jungle. Its female counterpart, the Lioness, is drab and ordinary-looking. It even goes out to hunt for the lazy Lion.
The male Woodpecker is more beautiful and brightly-coloured than the female. So is the male Mallard Duck as compared to the female; and on and on. This is the pattern in the animal kingdom.
It seems that in the animal kingdom, the male of the species is usually more beautifully-clad and dramatic-looking than the female. This is in stark contrast to the ‘human kingdom’.
Have you ever attended a black-tie event or watched the Oscars on TV? How do the men dress, compared to the women? How is the man’s physical body even built, compared to the woman’s?
In the human kingdom, women appear in radiant colours, different hairstyles and a variety of facial makeup, while the men just look the same –all drab, in dull-coloured clothing, and downright ugly. Those who decide to dress differently and in flamboyant colours, quickly get labels slapped on their backs.
This is an interesting physical contrast between humans and animals. What non-physical message does it send?
Masculinity is jarring, out there, brash, with no holds barred, and that can be seen clearly in animals, portrayed by their dramatic-looking males. As lower species, they have nothing else to offer their female counterparts but physical might, appearance and jarring sex devoid of emotional connection.
And they put it out there, using it to their advantage all the time. They have no concept of self control; they are completely impulse-driven.
Humans are better than animals, we are higher beings.
We have something higher than the physical to offer. Unlike animals, our men don’t come in flamboyant colours, they don’t exert their physical strength brutishly on anyone, let alone their women. They have more than jarring sex to offer; they make an emotional connection with their women, who feel safe in their strong arms of love, protection and provision. They are able to suppress their masculine aggressiveness to be part of a team, and this is enormously valuable to their women.
When their jarring masculinity is brought out, it is brought out for the right reasons –for war, for protecting their women, for going out to hunt and provide for their families instead of lazing around like the Lion that awaits its Lioness to return home so he can have his lion-share of her spoils.
They use their masculinity for the benefit of others and not selfishly all the time.
Humans are higher beings than animals.
They are the species that can have face-to-face sex, enjoying such physical intimacy and having deep emotional connections that the animals are not privy to. Those who don’t, quickly get labels slapped on their backs.
Mammal males, except humans, are equipped with a rigid bone –the baculum –that facilitates the mating process. The body moves it up into the male organ to provide the rigidity required for intercourse.
Human males have no such physical aid. They depend on arousal from the non-physical, emotional connection they have with their women, to hold that rigidity in place.
Animals with their jarring masculinity have sex for procreation only, and the male treats the female as an object toward fulfilling that goal. The Cock runs after the Hen tirelessly until he pins her down, subdues her, and proceeds to plant his seed in her.
Humans know better, or at least they should. Men know to procreate, but they also know to provide physical intimacy and meet their women’s needs first.
There are those who don’t though; they mate for their own sexual gratification, leaving the women in emotional shambles running around for help, for safety in some numbers of similar women.
These men accurately paint the picture of the Cock that tirelessly runs after the Hen to subdue her. And that’s exactly what they are– chickens! Chickens scared of being real men. Chickens so impulse-driven and lacking in self-control, that they live in close parallels to the animal kingdom.
Some have strutted around like the Peacock, using their lofty positions and brightly-coloured acquisitions to intimidate the females around them. They have put on false majestic appearances, wanting to be like the Lion that gets whatever it wants through intimidation and physical violence. They have put themselves at the top of the pecking order for the wrong reasons or to misuse the right reasons. They are not as pretty as the Woodpecker, they are not as majestic as the Lion and they are not nearly as beautiful as the Peacock.
They are ugly men, and maybe they too should get their own labels quickly slapped on their backs, so as to differentiate them from the rest of us.
Men are higher than animals.
We strive to be better every day, and we will not have a few stop our daily progress. We will not have them drag us from our higher place, down to the animal kingdom. We should know better, we should do better, we should call them out when we see them, and challenge them to behave like humans should; humans who know how to overcome the physical, through a higher sense of purpose and self-restraint.
We should know when to suppress our masculine aggressiveness for the greater good of all, and when to bring it out for the greater good as well. Yes, we should know all this because we are not animals, we are men!
May you be strengthened in your striving for the good.
Thanks for your good thoughts 🙂 and Amen to your prayer!
Akanna, I honestly don’t see how Nigerian men can ever like you… You’re a bit too evolved.
Lol! I’ll need some explanation on your comment, Loki
Even after reading a beautiful article u still didnt get it…u still stuck in ur generalisations…Nigerian men! Kai, e go hard oooooo….this feminist mentality championed by lesbians who simply won’t allow any good to be seen in men.
Thanks baby. Being a lesbian is fun. I can look at photos of naked women at work and not get in trouble for it. I can run my fingers delicately across a beautiful woman’s spine without getting kicked in the nutsack. I can sit at a pool and stare at beautiful plump boobs all the live long day and not get tagged as a creep. It’s heaven I tell ya. You should try it…
I’m off to go stick my tongue down a beautiful woman’s throat. Wish me luck….
@loki ..before nko..I don’t need to be sherlock to know that most of you femtards are lesbians and trannies..abeg , nothing do you..carry go …I actually understand your frustration with Nigerian men….In a civilized environment ..u and wendy ( aka a real Nigerian) would have made a cute couple with your own cats and probably a happy home..but anyway have fun with your girlfriend.
@John, lol. Your crazy is getting outta hand. Better dial 0900helpmebeforikillmyself. You’re almost there.
Loki/Wendy/Hadiza/A Real Nigerian = One and the same person. Wonder why only one person will go thru the trouble of creating so many id’s just to troll on an anonymous blog. What a sad life. But, I like you at times shaa.
John is female. Too invested to be male. What a sad life.
@Biker chic you really need to have a better, more intelligent assessment than everybody is one person. 7 billion people on the planet. Plain logic should tell you that there will be a lot of people with stuff in common. And even opposites will agree on some things like John and I agree on things sometimes even if he’s a sociopath, and I don’t care enough about a lot of things. So don’t swallow boska for our headache.
Don’t like me; I don’t need it. I don’t come here to be liked; I come here cos it’s fun.
Ciao.
Hian.
Not for the basic brain. Thank you Akanna.
You’re welcome fafa! I see your brain is far beyond basic 🙂
See me See trouble ..But I wished u dykes well..I wasn’t even mean..I came to you with love and understanding…chai, I don suffer for this site
I actually came for Bruno and John.
well i found John even though not at the spot i wished to meet him.
Rather than still come here and still tackle women why not use the opportunity to educate us FURTHER about men NOT BEING ANIMALS.
Loki so you are a Lesbian. just being curious, how did it start for you.
Lol I’m not. But Naso seemed so determines to make feminism out to be a lesbian thing. I didn’t want him/her to be disappointed. I’m nice like that…
@loki
I just love you and your beautiful mind.
Very apt writeup Akanna.
All the ills can be ascribed to social and “cultural ” conditioning, which can be corrected. Females should stop accepting/reinforcing bad behavior and attitudes in the name of ” a man being a man”
We are HUMANS first, and we should treat each other with kindness.
We can all do better and we should!
You’re right, Sherri! Hopefully we all see the different roles we are to play in order to make for fluid and beautiful male-female relationships. We have it better than the animals and we should always portray that.
Thanks for writing in!
I will believe “men are not animals” when I see more men acting like the human species they claim to be. A lot of men in Nigeria are something else with their lack of self discipline, infidelity, chasing everything in skirt, sexism and woman beating.