Naija 🇳🇬 to the World 🌎! Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Burna Boy feature on Jidenna’s forthcoming project

American/Nigerian hip-hop recording artist and producer Jidenna Theodore Mobisson better known by his stage name Jidenna is set to drop what looks like an EP.

What’s most exciting about the project which is titled “Boomerang” is the artists featured including Nigerian acts Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry & Burna Boy. Ghanaian rap act Sarkodie also features as well as Quavo, Wale & Dot Cromwell.

The project has 6 tracks and is very much anticipated since Jidenna put up the teasers on his Instagram page this evening.