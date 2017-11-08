That’s So False… Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith did not gift Tyrese $5 Million

Following claims that movie stars Will and Jada Pinkett Smith gave Tyrese $5million to help him stay “afloat”, TMZ has exclusively revealed that the couple apparently did no such thing.

According to sources directly connected to both Will and Jada, the rumours are not true.

Tyrese had earlier revealed that he was down on his luck in a social media meltdown last week. He says that the money will help him stay up while also settling his legal fees for the child custody battle against his ex-wife.

Photo Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards