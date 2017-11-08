Jill Scott files for Divorce after 15 Months of Marriage

Singer and actor Jill Scott has filed for a divorce from her husband of 15 months, Mike Dobson.

According to Bossip, the couple have been separated since September.

Scott, 45, reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper” as a reason for the divorce.

Dobson, who spoke to Bossip, said he was completely blindsided by the divorce suit.

They had agreed to live separately, he admitted, adding that they’d work on their relationship and continue to wear their rings.

“She’s an evil woman,” he said, adding:

I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there. She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge. She likes to have men that she can control. You’re not gonna control me. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong. She likes to emasculate men – that’s her problem. I told her, she’s from Philly, but I’m from New York, and if you want to try to disgrace me, try to slander me, I can fight dirty.

