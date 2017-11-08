BellaNaija

New Video: DJ Spinall feat. Ycee – On A Low

Top Boy DJ Spinall teams up with Jagaban Omo Alhaji Ycee to bring you this Killertunes produced smash hit “On A Low” off Spinall’s just released “Dreams” album.

The video directed by HG2 Films was shot on location in Lagos Nigeria.

Hit Play below!

