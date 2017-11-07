Will & Jada Pinkett Smith gave $5m to keep me afloat – Tyrese Gibson

American actor/singer Tyrese Gibson who is currently involved in a messy child custody battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibsom has revealed that his friend and co-actor Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have helped him with $5Million dollars to help him stay “afloat“.

Tyrese had earlier revealed that he was down on his luck in a social media meltdown last week. He says that the money will help him stay up while also settling his legal fees for the child custody battle against his ex-wife.

He wrote:

When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughter’s legal fees will be paid. (I) will listen….. The Smiths and their whole family has always shown up for (us). The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real….. And I’m saying again if you guys are out there in the Atlanta area please vote for @keishabottoms someone my daughter looks up to a LOT!!!! #ShaylaRocks

Photo Credit: Instagram – @tyrese