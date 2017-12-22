It’s Here! WATCH Teaser for the Anticipated “Oyinbo Wives” Reality Show by LindaIkeji TV

2018 is about to be filled with lots and lots of drama when it comes to reality TV shows and we can’t wait!

Linda Ikeji TV has just released the official trailer for its new reality show, titled “Oyinbo Wives“.

The reality show will follow six Nigerian women that are married to white and are living in Lagos as they navigate through life.

Watch teaser:

