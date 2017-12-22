BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s Here! WATCH Teaser for the Anticipated “Oyinbo Wives” Reality Show by LindaIkeji TV

22.12.2017 at By 36 Comments

2018 is about to be filled with lots and lots of drama when it comes to reality TV shows and we can’t wait!

Linda Ikeji TV has just released the official trailer for its new reality show, titled “Oyinbo Wives“.

The reality show will follow six Nigerian women that are married to white and are living in Lagos as they navigate through life.

Watch teaser:

36 Comments on It’s Here! WATCH Teaser for the Anticipated “Oyinbo Wives” Reality Show by LindaIkeji TV
  • Deb December 22, 2017 at 11:43 am

    I have no words! #speechless

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • mamaisabel December 22, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Naa! Ain’t cool enough.

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • The real dee December 22, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Lord have mercy. ‘If you’re indicated, you shu sherup’. ‘In this table.’🙆🏽‍♀️ ‘On this table.’🤦🏽‍♀️ Is this supposed to be an imitation of Real Housewives of (insert city in America)? The drama doesn’t even look real. The husbands look drugged with jazz. Maybe this is how their real Oyinbo wives will find out they’ve married someone else in 9ja, that’s why they no longer communicate.

    Love this! 96 Reply
    • Teeey December 22, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      😅😅😅😅 that moment when u hear something and don’t laugh , then someone repeats it and you nearly choke from laughing

      Love this! 22
    • John Doe December 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      The bed wenches of Lagos 😂

      Love this! 14
  • Letty December 22, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Where were these prostitures brought from bikonunu?

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Fizzy December 22, 2017 at 9:41 pm

      Are you a firgin? Did you do it before marriage? Then, me Lady you are one of them. Difference is you can spoke engrish.

      Love this! 17
    • John December 23, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I think na Edo run girls be that…those types that hoover around oil companies site…anyway atleast it is better than going to libya and italy

      Love this! 8
  • Omomo December 22, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Oooh..the Ratchetness of it all..I’ll be watching..I told y’all the grammar bombs will be epic

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • keke driver December 22, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    NO NO NO NO NO NO “sherup”

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • vicky December 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Ratchet tv. here we come. There is no glorified purpose and dignityfor these women on TV. Those men look like old Lebanese cargos. Responsible Caucasian men wouldn’t partake in this disgraceful acting called reality tv. How can Linda Ikeji be proud of this production while claiming to be an inspiration to young women. smh,..

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Sandra December 22, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    oh dear Lord, I’m ashamed on their behalf. damn!!!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Ocean Beauty December 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Iye Osanobua n’era mwen.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Teee December 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      Otenwen. Koyor. I am sure our ‘sisters’ are among d wives

      Love this! 29
    • Mohammad December 22, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Hehe!

      Love this! 9
  • Jummy December 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Lmao! They’ve just affirmed that these women married to white men are “less than class for lack of a better word.

    The “sherup” killed me!😂
    Na wa oh. Linda wan make money anyhow anyhow sha.

    Love this! 52 Reply
    • Osa December 22, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      But Linda and them are of the same stock now. How could you expect anything classy from linda

      Love this! 52
    • Fizzy December 22, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      @Osa, Look at you, were you not one of those begging Linda for end of year hand out? You are not fit to clean her shoes. Stop the hate. It is not a crime to come from a modest background. What you make of your life as an adult in your own right is what counts. We are no longer in primary school. Hypocrites. You all watch the real housewives and Jeremy Kyle and you open that your gutter to cuss Linda? I beg babe swerve. I no well today o.

      Love this! 70
  • Mahka December 22, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    🙊🙈🙉

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Jade December 22, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    WTF hahahahaha you are soppose to sherup. Chai, Linda abeg make it available for your U.S viewers.
    Only white men will allow this level of embarrassment. The teaser looks interesting,

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Funmilola December 22, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    🎵Photocopy ko easy🎵

    Sherrup🤣🤣

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • chichi December 22, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Geez i need to throw up.. Seriously is this trash going to be on TV

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Miss shee December 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    May the Lord have mercy, where else can such disgusting, ratchet, not thought provoking nonsense will be shown than on linda tv. linda tv my fish.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Nero December 22, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I’m literally laughing out loud but Linda abeg get a better DP/cinematographer.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Mamamia December 22, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    This has Laura Ikeji written all over. Na she for give Linda this kind ratchet idea.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • just me December 22, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Linda is a businesswoman. I don’t understand why people don’t get. Whether the show is ratchet or not doesn’t matter. What matters in business is the rating and followership of the show. If it does well, I bet she will continue but if no one watches it, then the show will die a natural death.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Jojo December 22, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Shedding tears.
    Speechless.
    Hanging my head.
    Don’t know what to think,
    Crass
    Dosen’t show well

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Billionaire in grace December 22, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    One word “trash “ second word “rubbish “

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Rose December 22, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I have watched this video countless times…omgggg…its just 2 funny….let me tell y’all something…this show is going to be a hit….lmaoooooooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣… I will be watching…

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Chi December 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    I’ve necer understood the obsession to marry a white person . I’m floored !!!!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • xoxo December 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    2 Questions…

    1 What language are they speaking? I barely understood them the first time I watched the video.
    2. Why does the pregnant woman always have a wine glass in her hand? I hope its juice she is drinking!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • OA December 23, 2017 at 3:14 am

    I couldn’t make out the language oh! Heck I didn’t even hear the “Sherrup”. Going back to watch again.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • OA December 23, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Did Kenny just say she and her teacher ended up in the bedroom? Mo ku!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • BlueEyed December 23, 2017 at 5:42 am

    Please I am here for this show! Linda Ikeji you are definitely on to something with this show……we watch ratchet tv with all them real housewives and all them love and hip hop and tbh their english isn’t even better, yet they are famous and making bank with zero or no type of education for at least 70% of them and y’al watch them. So yes I am here for the bad English and drama same way I am here for all the bad grammar and drama on American ratchet tv shows.

    Love this! 88 Reply
  • aj December 23, 2017 at 6:32 am

    lmaoooo@ this teaser! I hope it is interesting and fun to watch. train wreck of the highest order.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • John December 23, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Linda bringing Akata things to dumb Nigerian women

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija