Tolu tells the story of a young girl who lives with her family in a small fishing community in Nigeria.

In order to prove herself valuable to the community and break the gender stereotype, she embarks on a journey by herself into the ocean to try and catch as many fishes as possible. On her journey she meets a wise old man who shows her a side to reality she has never seen before.

Tolu is a short film trying to do something that is rarely seen in Nigerian films, the use of visual effects to enhance the beauty and narrative of the story. Partnering with local artists, Nadine Ibrahim alongside a passionate team of visionary filmmakers, plan to create a unique art piece that will stand as a milestone for Nigerian film.

Tolu features award winning actors Wale Ojo, Somkele Iyamah, Halimat Olarewaju and Karibi Fubara.

Watch teaser below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>