BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Anticipate! Wale Ojo, Somkele Idhalama star in Nadine Ibrahim’s Short Film “Tolu” | Watch Teaser on BN TV

28.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Tolu tells the story of a young girl who lives with her family in a small fishing community in Nigeria.

In order to prove herself valuable to the community and break the gender stereotype, she embarks on a journey by herself into the ocean to try and catch as many fishes as possible. On her journey she meets a wise old man who shows her a side to reality she has never seen before.

Tolu is a short film trying to do something that is rarely seen in Nigerian films, the use of visual effects to enhance the beauty and narrative of the story. Partnering with local artists, Nadine Ibrahim alongside a passionate team of visionary filmmakers, plan to create a unique art piece that will stand as a milestone for Nigerian film.

Tolu features award winning actors Wale Ojo, Somkele Iyamah, Halimat Olarewaju and Karibi Fubara.

Watch teaser below:

3 Comments on Anticipate! Wale Ojo, Somkele Idhalama star in Nadine Ibrahim’s Short Film “Tolu” | Watch Teaser on BN TV

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija