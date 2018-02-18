BellaNaijarian Busola Narrates Her Experience with Robbers in Lagos Traffic & How She Plans to Turn it Around for Good

On February 9th, 2018 at about 8.30pm, I was in really heavy traffic in Apongbon and I immediately regretted taking that route. I noticed two men leaning against the bridge rail and immediately I got to them, the older of the two men crossed in front of my car, our eyes interlocking for a second. It felt weird but I waved it aside. Retrospectively, I believe I was being profiled; a young lady alone in the car, distracted by a phone call. I continued my call and at 8.51pm, I heard a voice screaming “I will kill you” and then I found myself covered in shattered glass. He took my phone, charging cable, and earphones. I wrestled for my charger and he tried to stab me twice, missing both times. He immediately sauntered off like nothing happened.
I got out of the car and started to scream. Sadly, nobody reacted in any way.
Getting back into my car, I asked GOD, why? I didn’t get an answer, but I got the conviction that I was going to get my phone back. Immediately, I was at peace and my faith was activated, propelling me into GOD- inspired actions. “Go home to Surulere and buy airtime on your back up phone”. I could have taken the bridge to inner Marina to get airtime but I knew that wasn’t what God wanted me to do. I went to Surulere and God directed me to an airtime vendor. I loaded the airtime, and then called my phone. Someone picked it (the thief, I believe) and told me that he found the phone. He asked how much I was going to give him and I threw the question back at him. We went back and forth for a few minutes.
He then said he had just finished praying and swore by his holy book that he was going to return my phone without collecting one naira. He asked me to come to Tinubu roundabout and told me that even if I brought 500 policemen with me, I would not see him nor my phone. I called a “street smart colleague” who told me to get a bearded guy to accompany me (team beard gang for the win!)
I drove home, called out to my mum, told her what had happened, and requested that she come along. Normally, she would have told me to not to risk my life, but that day, she willing went with me.
The next action was to get a bearded man to come on this adventure. By now it was 10pm, I didn’t know who to call, so I eventually called my brother who coincidentally was with a friend, not far from where I parked. I spent another 20 minutes convincing him it was not a set- up. When you receive a word from GOD, the prerogative is on you to keep believing, because the people around you may not believe. My brother drove my mum and I in my car, while his driver and friend drove along, in his car.
When we arrived at CMS, I got on a bike with the two cars trailing me. I called 6 times, but the guy didn’t pick. I was already losing faith when he picked on the 7th call around 10.49pm, I guess he needed to isolate me from the teeming numbers at Tinubu. Then. the wild goose chase began.
He sent me to Tinubu Methodist, then from there he sent me towards Idumota, and then finally told me that my phone was in a flower pot at the junction of Tinubu Square on the way to Bamgbose street (by a dump site).
At this point, I honestly felt I was going to see a camera crew and my favorite director Steven Spielberg, but this was real life at 11.51pm and I was rummaging through a flower pot in search of my phone which he had placed there. He then called me (he had placed my sim in another phone) and told me he was going to put my sim in the same flower pot where he had left my phone by Saturday morning. I went to run the Marathon on Saturday and by the time I got to the flower pot, LAWMA had already emptied it.
I thank GOD for life and that the guy returned my phone without me having to pay a dime, but I know I must do something to ensure that younger generations need not worry about safety in Lagos. Yes, I am aware that security of life and property is the government’s prerogative, but we all know that we are our own government here.
I have started an initiative on Instagram via the handle @weownthenightlagos to promote a safer Lagos and ultimately a safer Lagos nightlife.
This initiative is a two- pronged; the preventive, which is solely what the social media page would concentrate on, and the reactive angle which would be in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Force and the Lagos State Neighbourhood safety corps.
We would be taken on various safety advocacy campaigns in the ensuing weeks to ensure that the city of Lagos becomes a safe haven.
Paramount for now is the “ light up lagos” project . Research has shown that there is a relationship between street lighting and crime. Low luminance engenders street crime the world over.
We would be partnering with the Lagos State Neighborhod safety corps and the Nigerian Police force. We would get them to deploy more men on the Apongbon and Costain end of the bridge and other areas notorious for night robberies.
We would get their emergency numbers and ensure that citizens have them as well.
We would also be having a we own the night lagos walk to sensitize lagosians about our initiative. We would partner with celebrities to also create an awareness about the we own the night lagos initiative.
Lagosians will not have to live in fear in this city.
Photo Credit: Mark Adams | Dreamstime.com
Kudos Girl for the initiative, hope you are better now? Psychologically and physically? Something similar happened to me around the same spot( Eko bridge, right after apongbon) in 2010 at about same time. Same MO (lady driving alone), thankfully I wasn’t stabbed, I wound down and handed my phone when what looked like a gun was pointed at me. What’s also crazy is that though the traffic was at a standstill NOONE came to my rescue I had to release my legs from the clutch (manual gear) and the car jerked forward to hit the car in front of me, making the occupant (a man) get down to assess the damage the thieves ran off. I don’t understand why this should stilll be happening 8 years later. I pray your initiative finally ends this, all the best.
Hello Busola,
Thanks, i am better now, this past week was tough though. I kept hearing him scream “I will kill you ” in my subconscious.
I did not know this was their MO until another friend of mine mentioned it. This initiative is way bigger than me.
Dude was a very rude robber, he did not tap at my window all he did was cover me in shattered glass.
Love it. I will be joining in.
I love your faith, I do.
That Apongbon bridge is VERY notorious. It is high time government takes action, and your project is a great start to that.
Thanks Ephi, I guess i had to experience it to take action in advocating for a safer Lagos.
wow…your initiative is good maybe community policing will help..however i will not have taken the risk you took to get the handset back
Hi Omomo,
Me neither, on taking the risk i took, remember that i was convicted… Do not try this at home my dear.
I’m sorry you had to go through all of that. Well done with your initiative. I would love to be involved.
Hi Ayana,
Thanks but i went through it with GOD lol, I was shocked that no one came to my rescue this was another side of Lagos i had never seen, Please follow @weownthenightLagos, You can send me a DM too, i would really love to have you on board.
My fellow crazy folk…
Nice to meet you!
Hehehehe not sure i could have been this crazy without a conviction, nice to meet you too Doc.
Thank you!
Thank you for thanking me Tunmi.
My fellow ladies…always driving alone in the car, when around those areas, be very vigilant, get off your phones, do not answer any calls till you pass the notorious areas and traffic is moving, its better to be safe than sorry, We thank God you are okay, it would have easily been a different story
And always put up bags in the booth of your cars please
Mimi, easily been a different story, imagine if he hit target the two times he tried to stab me? Lessons learnt everything stays in the boot now.
Why not start by advising people not to use their phones while driving…this way you can be very conscious of what’s going on around you.
Thank God you are okay. A similar thing happened to my colleague. She reflexly rammed the car in front of her . As the person came out to “harass” her, the robbers disappeared
Hi Ibi,
That works too, it worked for me some 12 years ago at outer marina.
Thank God for your safety. Its great that you have started out this initiative. However sadly, this initiative worked in the opposite for me. I and my colleague had foolishly stopped to check the fault with my car. I was robbed under the full glaring street lights of Eko bridge, just a few metres away from the police patrol van stationed at CMS busstop. Motorists had informed them of a robbery taking place behind but they didn’t swing into any form of action until I drove forward to meet them in my state of shock, then they started forming “activity” – medicine after death. They are a number of times quite aware of the hoodlums that carry out these robberies, but turn to look away.
Wow so sorry to hear this, same MO from the police that night. I met two different patrol teams on the bridge narrated my story but got no traction. I told them I wanted them to move further down the bridge to forestall a recurrence that night. Lagos is becoming increasingly dangerous this initiative is bigger than me I need as many hands on deck as I can find.
Hello Sheri,
I would be glad to have you on board. #weownthenightLagos #saferLagos #SafernightlifeLagos
Thank God for your life sis! Good initiative too
Thanks Onyx, i am eternally grateful to GOD for life.
Hey Busola.
That area is notorious for phone snatching and other vices. Unfortunately, nothing has been done about it. Hope this will create the needed awareness and put a permanent stop to this. Glad to know you recovered your phone.
Hi Deji,
It’s been more than a minute, i guess i lived under the illusion that i could never be robbed. The initiative aims to create an awareness we are not asking for too much what we want is a safer Lagos which would ultimately impact economic activities in the city.
Hey Busola,
This is Deji from SAFE. Somehow, I misplaced your number. please call me.
Hello Busola.
Nice read. Am thankful you got your phone. Don’t know what to say; but honestly, am more worried you went through all that risk at that time of the night for a phone ( not a child or a life).
Don’t get me wrong, everything in life is valuable but Your life and all you took with you is more valuable to risk for any reason.
We were friends back in school, Lagos is bad and insecure etc; but I don’t imagine if things had gone South (bad) and it becomes a different story?? God forbids. I once lost a friend for struggling with robbers over his laptop on his way to work. He was shot dead. A first class graduate. Now we would give anything to have him back. But to God be the Glory. God was with you.
There is a right place and time to fight for change. Let’s do it safely in the day without risking lives so we can live to see the change we long for. God bless.
Thank you Lola. The same thing I was thinking. Going back for the phone at that time of the night was too dangerous. Thank God she’s safe.
Hello Lola, i am not exactly sure which Lola this is though,off the top of my head i remember two but i will put my money on Tolu’s sister lol… the mother hen.
Thank you for your concern for my safety and life but please note that i did not set out to be brazen or put myself in harm’s way.
It was clearly GOD that aligned and orchestrated the entire event and i will never take credit for it. There are a few events i took out to arrive at this concise version.
And these are the questions i am yet to have answers to:
Why did my Mum come along with me totally out of character for her.
Why was my brother within a 300 metres radius of my location when i called him?
Why did the thief put my sim in another phone ( my phone battery was almost dead )
Why did he pick my calls?
Why did he give me my phone without collecting a dime?
Why did i call him just after he had said his Prayers?
Why did he not think of cannibalizing the phone’s components?
In my many introspections after this episode, i have thought myself crazy for daring to call him but the things of GOD always defer logic.
Please and Please no should try this at home without a conviction from GOD.