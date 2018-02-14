Joke Silva to speak at Heritage Adoption Support & Advocacy Group’s Picnic Date for Adoptees | February 24th

Following a very successful conference by Heritage Adoption Support And Advocacy Group (HASAAG) on 27th October 2017 tagged “The Power Of Adoption”, HASAAG has decided to go a step further to create a Support Group for ADOPTEES, under the umbrella of its subsidiary; CHOSEN

This comes just a month after HASAAG’s first seminar in 2018 titled “Adoption 101: All You Need To know about Adoption”, which was an opportunity for prospective adopters and adoptive parents to come together to learn and share their experiences in a comfortable environment.

About HASAAG

HASAAG is a faith based, Non-Governmental, Not-For-Profit Organization set up in 2016 to primarily demystify adoption in our society, offer support to adoptive parents, adoptees, prospective adopters and advocate for better adoption laws and processes in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, adoption is still shrouded in secrecy in Nigeria. This is not the case in developed societies like the USA and the UK where adoption has come to be accepted and even celebrated as another way of raising or increasing one’s family.

Our Vision

To see a Nigeria devoid of the stigma associated with adoption and where adoption is seen as a legitimate and honorable way of having and growing a family.

Our Mission

To Facilitate, support and strengthen the adoption process and community.

The HASAAG Team

Chairman

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

Trustees

Bola Adesola

Eme Akenzua (Managing)

Executive Members

Funmi Juwah – Finance

Chinyere Muda-Sanusi – Secretary.

Yinka Ayo-Yusuf – Head, Planning Committee.

The Problem

Women who are unable to have children in our society are looked down on, ostracized, disinherited and even called witches by their husbands, in-laws and the larger society even though research reveals that men form 45% of the infertility cases in the 25% infertile couples.

Unfortunately, the case of infertility in couples has steadily grown worse over the years perhaps due to our lifestyle. The choices of food, stressful working days, the effect of technological advancements like microwave, phones etc on us and so much more.

1 out of every 4 couples in Nigeria faces the challenge of infertility. In some cases, some of them respond to treatments for infertility. Unfortunately, some just don’t.

The solution

For those couples who have tried all forms of fertility treatments unsuccessfully, ADOPTION is God’s miracle solution to having children not a sad substitute for not having children.

Despite the secrecy and stigma surrounding adoption, our society is filled with several children that are adopted. However, because of the negative perception of adoption in Nigeria, more than 99% of people who adopt children or have been adopted don’t talk about it.

Unfortunately, most adopted children and adults do not even know they are adopted and in most cases find out mistakenly from a third party rather than their parents who should have told them and in the right manner. Finding out about their adoption by chance can be a very devastating experience for adoptees. Very few adoptees have had the privilege of being told about their adoption by their parents.

About Adoption

Being adopted is nothing to be ashamed of. None of us chose the parents we have. God in his infinite wisdom gave us the parents we have. No child chose to be abandoned, no child chose to be adopted, no child chose the parents that adopted them. The entire decision from giving up a child for whatever reason to adopting the child was done by adults. The child was helpless and without a choice in the matter. So why does society attach shame to adoption?

Adoption is of God and from God. Interestingly, God first adopted, not man. God uses the concept of adoption to explain how he saved us, how we became part of his family. As believers, we became children of God through adoption.

The following scriptures attest to this fact.

Ephesians 1:5 says “In love, he predestined us to be adopted as his sons through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will”

Romans 8:15 says “For you have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but you have received the spirit of Adoption, whereby we cry, Ababa, father”

Galatians 4:4-5 & 7 says “But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth his son, born of woman, born under the law, so that we might receive Adoption as sons. So you are no longer a slave, but God’s child; and since you are his child, God has made you also an heir.

John 1:12-13 says “But all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God”

There are also wonderful examples of people that were adopted in the Bible.

Moses the great deliverer of Israel from Egypt the house of bondage was adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter.

Beautiful queen Esther was adopted by her cousin Mordecai after she lost her parents.

The Saviour of the world, Jesus the son of God was adopted by Joseph his mother’s husband.

How powerful and wonderful adoption must be in the eyes of God that he chose to have his only begotten son Jesus fathered by an adoptive parent. This should really change our perception of adoption. Do you know that Jesus’s genealogy is traced through Joseph his adoptive parent rather than through Mary his biological parent? This should be food for thought. Just goes to show the value God places on adoption.

Details

Date: Saturday, February 24th, 2018

Time: 3pm – 6pm

Venue: Clear Essence California Spa & Wellness Resort, 13 Alexander Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Special guest of honor: Joke Silva

Event put together by Heritage Adoption Support And Advocacy Group

Purpose of event: Our special guest of honor Joke Silva proudly declared at HASAAG’s first conference in October 2017 that she was adopted and feels that she needs to partner with HASAAG to educate people on the benefits of adoption and help provide the support adoptees might need.

Often, adoptees feel their situation is peculiar and as such feel “Alone” despite being dotted on by loving adoptive parents and a big supportive family. This event will give adoptees the opportunity to come together for a common purpose and to create a support group for themselves.

Who can attend? Adoptees of all ages, young and old. Parents are advised to come along with minors. It is NOT advisable to bring children that do not yet know they are adopted.

This is strictly an event for adoptees.

Why should I attend? It will be a wonderful opportunity to meet and share experiences with other adoptees in a very informal and fun filled atmosphere.

Why an adoptee Support Group? HASAAG in collaboration with veteran actress Joke Silva has decided to create a platform for adoptees to come together to share their experiences and learn from each other in a fun-filled environment. No man is an island. We all need people we can interact with at different times and seasons in our lives.

Why do I need a support group? There is strength in numbers. Everyone needs someone who understands what they have been through or are going through and can offer the kind of support they need. It’s difficult to help if you have never walked in someone’s shoes.

We would like especially the children to grow up knowing each other so that they understand that there are many others adopted like them and that being adopted is not unusual or strange.

We know that there are adoptees who might not feel the need to be a part of a an Adoption Support Group and that’s understandable as we all have our different ways of approaching issues wether we were adopted or not.

The important thing is we want all adoptees to know there is a Support Group for them if ever they feel the need to benefit from the group.

What are the activities for the day? Getting to know each other, a word from our special guest of honor, Joke Silva, music, dance, games, lots to eat and drink and some useful information about the group. It’s as simple and informal as that.

CHOSEN which is the name of HASAAG’s Adoptee Support Group was derived from the word of God in 1 Peter 2:9 that says “But you are a CHOSEN people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.”

The get together for Adoptees will subsequently hold yearly after this maiden edition holding on Saturday 24th February 2018.

