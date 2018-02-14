African Business Owner in the US or Africa? Trade Expo Africa is a Must-Attend | May 25th – 27th

Are you a business owner wishing to penetrate the U.S. and other African countries with your product or service? Are you interested in partnering with a U.S. based business as an affiliate or franchise? Are you thinking of launching a business and need business ideas? Plan to be an exhibitor, buyer or attendee at the Trade Expo Africa.

Date: Friday, May 25th – Sunday, May 27th, 2018

Venue: Hyatt Regency,1200 Louisiana Str, Houston Texas, 77002.

Trade Expo Africa (TEXA) is the 1st African B2B trade show, dedicated to African business owners & business professionals. It was established to showcase African Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operating in the United States of America (USA) and other African Countries. Participating SMEs may be based in the U.S. or their home country. TEXA also aims to boost export opportunities in Africa by leveraging on The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which is a United States Trade Act, enacted on 18 May 2000 as Public Law 106 of the 200th Congress. The purpose of this legislation is to assist the economies of sub-Saharan Africa and to improve economic relations between the United States and these regions with the possibility of exporting qualifying products into the U.S. duty free.

When interviewed, the CEO, Yinka Thomas-Ogboja had this to say “TEXA is a timely intervention for African SMEs with export-oriented products and services willing to introduce their products and services to the international market. We are partnering with governments and corporate agencies that promote trade, exports, and SME growth initiative. We are also partnering with select U.S. retail chain stores which will give exhibitors the opportunity to relate directly with off-takers with the possibility of establishing mutually beneficial relationships. SMEs are registering from Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa and other African countries and I implore Nigeria based SMEs that fall into this category to take advantage of this trade show as slots are filling up fast. ”

Who to attend:

SMEs in African countries willing to introduce exportable products into the US market & other African countries;

African SMEs based in the US seeking increased visibility & market share;

Intending entrepreneurs seeking viable business ideas or partnerships;

Entrepreneurs seeking investments in Africa.

Why attend?

Gain an overview of the market and industry

Find new markets and opportunities

Follow latest trends and innovations

Get new ideas for your business

See novelties

Evaluate products and suppliers

Compare and discuss specific issues, features, prices and conditions

Place orders and negotiate contracts

Look for specific products and services

Find information to solve specific problems

Evaluate your competitors

Learn

Gather suggestions regarding your own business

Generate new business contacts

Network

Meet colleagues from your own industry (politics, business)

Why exhibit:

Introduce your product to a new and thriving market;

Increase your network;

Brand your business;

Generate sales leads;

Reach thousands of qualified buyers;

Generate other business leads;

Introduce new products and services;

Giveaway opportunities;

Contact details:

Website: www.tradeexpoafrica.com

Email: info@tradeexpoafrica.com

Also check us out on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Tel Nos: +1 404 642 7257, +1 832 554 6082, +234 803 333 8986 & +234 802 345 8411

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content