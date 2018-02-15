Omotola4Point0: From a Grand Entrance to Surprise Performances…MUST SEE Photos from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s “Omosexy Grand Ball”

On Sunday, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who had been celebrating her 40th birthday with different events: from throwing a party for widows and orphans, to organizing a couples retreat, threw an extravagant old Hollywood glam themed party, which had family, friends and colleagues in attendance to cap off the celebrations.

Click here if you missed the first photos and highlights.

The party which was tagged The Omosexy Grand Ball was all shades of fun. Bovi and Tee A were the hosts for the night while the Koko master himself D’banj performed on stage alongside legends; Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade. The birthday girl Omotola also did her thing on stage giving a performance that was one to remember.

Luckily, for those who missed out on it, we’ve got all the photos!

See photos below:

Guests

The Celebrant

Perfomances

Being Awarded the Most Influential People Of African Descent

Photo Credit: Insigna Media