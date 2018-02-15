Omotola4Point0: From a Grand Entrance to Surprise Performances…MUST SEE Photos from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s “Omosexy Grand Ball”

On Sunday, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who had been celebrating her 40th birthday with different events: from throwing a party for widows and orphans, to organizing a couples retreat, threw an extravagant old Hollywood glam themed party, which had family, friends and colleagues in attendance to cap off the celebrations.
Click here if you missed the first photos and highlights.
The party which was tagged The Omosexy Grand Ball was all shades of fun. Bovi and Tee A were the hosts for the night while the Koko master himself D’banj performed on stage alongside legends; Shina Peters and King Sunny Ade. The birthday girl Omotola also did her thing on stage giving a performance that was one to remember.
Luckily, for those who missed out on it, we’ve got all the photos!
See photos below:
Guests
The Celebrant
Perfomances
Being Awarded the Most Influential People Of African Descent
Photo Credit: Insigna Media
This photographer knows nothing about angles, making the guests look weird and tacky
Why do the young ladies dress like they are old while the old ones dress like young babes?? smh…I’m saying it again, Omoni Oboli is such a babe!! Kai..see how someone is looking after having three grown children..
red carpet and events photography in Nigeria seriously needs to get better.
Kai this is how a man is supposed to support his wife . It’s her day he let her shine I always been a huge admirers of the Capt he has balls to be comforywith this successful woman .
I can never stop admiring this couple especially Capt. He is so sweet for being a strong pillar of support behind Omosexy all this while. Without his support Omotola wouldn’t have gone this far.
I know a lot of women whose career, jobs, love relationships and marriages have suffered setbacks due to the unsupportive and uncompromising nature of their husbands.
African men especially Nigerian men, let’s all take a clue from Capt. and be supportive of our women and see how far they can go.
Mr and Mrs Ekeinde, God will continue to bless your union for it to serve as a model for others.
Happy belated birthday Omosexy, for sure the skies will always be your springboard.
Capt. I salute you always, my Love and admiration for you will never cease.