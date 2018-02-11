BellaNaija

#Omotola4Point0: Toyin Abraham, Mocheddah, Funke Akindele Bello attend The Omosexy Grand Ball

11.02.2018 at By 24 Comments

For the past couple of days, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has been celebrating her 40th birthday with different events: from throwing a party for widows and orphans, to organizing a couples retreat.

To cap of the celebrations, the actress is throwing a birthday party tonight tagged “The Omosexy Grandball“.

The old “Hollywood Glam” themed party is going on now at the Landmark Centre in V.I and many celebrities such as Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele Bello, Toke Makinwa, Mocheddah, Desmond Elliot, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lilian Afegbai, Susan Peters and more have been spotted on the black carpet.

See photos:

The Celebrant

Guests

Lilian Afegbai

Toke Makinwa

Toyin Abraham

Funke Akindele Bello

Mocheddah

Eyinna Nwigwe

D’banj

Omoni Oboli

Ade Laoye

Betty Irabor

Susan Peters

Layole Oyatogun

Deyemi Okanlawon

Bovi & Tee A

Swanky Jerry

Mabel Makun

Ezinne Chinkata

Uti Nwachukwu

Gbenro & Osas Ajibade

Tiwa Savage

Shina Peller

Set-up

 

24 Comments on #Omotola4Point0: Toyin Abraham, Mocheddah, Funke Akindele Bello attend The Omosexy Grand Ball
  • Fizzy February 11, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    All I see is Toke.
    Why do our celebrities go OTT? I don’t get this latest craze for all manner of attachments to outfits e.g Toyin Abraham’s outfit. Susan Peters whatappun to your makeup? Omotola is bae. But, come o, do we really have fans scream when they see their favourite celebrity? Hian.
    Layole Oyatogun is always always well turned out. So far, the guys look good. Mocheddah, It is well.

    Love this! 53 Reply
    • KayKayKay February 12, 2018 at 12:05 am

      Sweetie, it’s a ball! You’re supposed to be OTT and glamorous! A ball is supposed to be black tie; white tie even (which is more glam and formal than black tie). Actually, Toke is not dressed appropriately at all; she looks like she’s wearing a normal daytime outfit instead of going to a ball.

      Love this! 31
    • Anon February 12, 2018 at 12:51 am

      🤣 @Mocheddah it is well!

      Love this! 26
    • Red February 12, 2018 at 3:12 am

      Looks like th dress code for men is Army Green. Love it! Tiwa Savage looks like 🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

      Love this! 10
  • Ottawa Queen February 11, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Omotola looks gorgeous! I hope no one pulled an “ebuka”? To steal the show. Seems the females toned down to simple but classy dressing.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Olori February 11, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    The fashion is actually good save for Ezinne, Ade Laoye and Mocheddah. Dunno what they were thinking. Happy birthday Omotola. I personally would not go all out in similar manner for a 40th or even 90th or whatever but I will not even complain about another person doing it. Do you girl. If you like rent Mars and send everyone there for one happy “4point0” space-tacular, it’s your life your rules. HBD once again. God bless your new age. Amen.

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • cheeksi February 12, 2018 at 3:13 am

      @Olori, I wouldn’t too but then she’s a celeb and we are not, plus she really has achieved at 40. Not an easy feat, 20plus years in Nollywood and still relevant.. Of course she has some advantages – beauty, a supportive husband, an early start – but she seems to wear her stardom well and balances her job and family. Not to say that other actresses don’t try but then luck or grace or anything – hers turned out well. Seemingly, she has a lot to be grateful for. At 40.

      On the other hand, let’s say Genevieve or Linda decides to do something like this when they turn 40 and say, not married. Won’t Nigerians quickly remind them of their unmarried status? So Omotola also enjoys that extra privilege of societal respect that is accorded to the married and have stayed married people in Nigeria. It is all part of the achievement being celebrated. It is what it is. Life is life. And Omotola is lucky. Happy birthday girl!

      Love this! 184
  • KayKayKay February 12, 2018 at 12:11 am

    Chai, Aunty Tiwa, you need to chill with the photoshop! Kilode?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Wunmi February 12, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Mocheda cam dawn….his not a coronation 🙄
    Tiwa Savage 😆😁😄😃😀

    Love this! 75 Reply
  • BOSS February 12, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Why does it look like Tiwa has just one leg? Photoshop gone awry.

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Bola February 12, 2018 at 6:22 am

    Lilian Afegbai always tries too damn hard! 🤦‍♀️ Osas, 🔥🔥🔥 Dbanj looks dapper.

    Happy Birthday, Omotola! God bless you and perfects all that concerns you in Jesus’ Name, Amen.

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Tee February 12, 2018 at 6:59 am

      My thoughts exactly. Lilian Afegbai tries so hard to belong. When i saw her name listed as a celebrity i was like…………….no

      Love this! 12
  • Jummy February 12, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Tiwa Savage: NO.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Tina February 12, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Initial has achieved a lot b4 clocking 40 and deserve to celebrate and be celebrated.
    Happy birthday my queen of nollywood, sleeping soaring and let the skies b your springboard as usual.
    Why didn’t the likes of Genevieve, Rita, uche John I, Stephanie, Ramsey, Jim iyke, RID among others come to celebrate their own!! I hope it’s not what am thinking shaa!!
    Once again happy birthday from all osexynationals to our queen of indentations, God bless your new age and May you continue to soar higher beyond every human comprehension.
    We love I loads.

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Newbie February 12, 2018 at 1:08 pm

      You said it “colleagues” NOT friends. I will only invite friends and family to my events. Except it’s business or a work related do.

      Love this! 5
    • Sharon February 12, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Rita and RMD actually attended

      Love this! 10
    • Irene February 12, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      When you spend your career snubbing and beefing people. They will not celebrate you when you need them. Omotola has a terrible reputation within the industry treating people badly

      Love this! 6
  • Vanessa February 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

    The name says ‘ Tia’ Savage. That is definitely correct. That can’t be my ‘Tiwa’ Savage.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • BlueEyed February 12, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I like how toned down and still stylish toke makinwa seems lately when she attends other people’s events, she’s definitely growing

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Ese February 12, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Forget Omoni Oboli is a freaking babe! After three grown up children? Haba!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Lilo February 12, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Tiwa – no.
    Mo chedda- girl what is you doing? Is I getting married?
    Mabel making – yes

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Mabel Makun Aposhe………………..tasteless babe.she never get it right.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Bade February 13, 2018 at 2:23 am

    Ade Laoye always, always, always looks like a sunday school teacher. Why?

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Hope February 13, 2018 at 11:49 am

    When you spend your career snubbing and beefing people. They will not celebrate you when you need them. Omotola has a terrible reputation within the industry treating people badly

    =======================================================================

    Ode oshi….These are 1st pictures…not the full list of guest.. RMD, Mercy Johnson (and hubby), Rita Dominic, Bimbo Akintola all attended… thats not to mention verterans like Madam Kofo, Eucharia Anunobi, Chinyere Wilfred etc… and these are just from updates ive seen..

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

