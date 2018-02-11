Omotola4Point0: Toyin Abraham, Mocheddah, Funke Akindele Bello attend The Omosexy Grand Ball

For the past couple of days, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has been celebrating her 40th birthday with different events: from throwing a party for widows and orphans, to organizing a couples retreat.
To cap of the celebrations, the actress is throwing a birthday party tonight tagged “The Omosexy Grandball“.
The old “Hollywood Glam” themed party is going on now at the Landmark Centre in V.I and many celebrities such as Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele Bello, Toke Makinwa, Mocheddah, Desmond Elliot, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lilian Afegbai, Susan Peters and more have been spotted on the black carpet.
See photos:
The Celebrant
Guests
Set-up
All I see is Toke.
Why do our celebrities go OTT? I don’t get this latest craze for all manner of attachments to outfits e.g Toyin Abraham’s outfit. Susan Peters whatappun to your makeup? Omotola is bae. But, come o, do we really have fans scream when they see their favourite celebrity? Hian.
Layole Oyatogun is always always well turned out. So far, the guys look good. Mocheddah, It is well.
Sweetie, it’s a ball! You’re supposed to be OTT and glamorous! A ball is supposed to be black tie; white tie even (which is more glam and formal than black tie). Actually, Toke is not dressed appropriately at all; she looks like she’s wearing a normal daytime outfit instead of going to a ball.
🤣 @Mocheddah it is well!
Looks like th dress code for men is Army Green. Love it! Tiwa Savage looks like 🤷🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
Omotola looks gorgeous! I hope no one pulled an “ebuka”? To steal the show. Seems the females toned down to simple but classy dressing.
The fashion is actually good save for Ezinne, Ade Laoye and Mocheddah. Dunno what they were thinking. Happy birthday Omotola. I personally would not go all out in similar manner for a 40th or even 90th or whatever but I will not even complain about another person doing it. Do you girl. If you like rent Mars and send everyone there for one happy “4point0” space-tacular, it’s your life your rules. HBD once again. God bless your new age. Amen.
@Olori, I wouldn’t too but then she’s a celeb and we are not, plus she really has achieved at 40. Not an easy feat, 20plus years in Nollywood and still relevant.. Of course she has some advantages – beauty, a supportive husband, an early start – but she seems to wear her stardom well and balances her job and family. Not to say that other actresses don’t try but then luck or grace or anything – hers turned out well. Seemingly, she has a lot to be grateful for. At 40.
On the other hand, let’s say Genevieve or Linda decides to do something like this when they turn 40 and say, not married. Won’t Nigerians quickly remind them of their unmarried status? So Omotola also enjoys that extra privilege of societal respect that is accorded to the married and have stayed married people in Nigeria. It is all part of the achievement being celebrated. It is what it is. Life is life. And Omotola is lucky. Happy birthday girl!
Chai, Aunty Tiwa, you need to chill with the photoshop! Kilode?
Mocheda cam dawn….his not a coronation 🙄
Tiwa Savage 😆😁😄😃😀
Why does it look like Tiwa has just one leg? Photoshop gone awry.
Lilian Afegbai always tries too damn hard! 🤦♀️ Osas, 🔥🔥🔥 Dbanj looks dapper.
Happy Birthday, Omotola! God bless you and perfects all that concerns you in Jesus’ Name, Amen.
My thoughts exactly. Lilian Afegbai tries so hard to belong. When i saw her name listed as a celebrity i was like…………….no
Tiwa Savage: NO.
Initial has achieved a lot b4 clocking 40 and deserve to celebrate and be celebrated.
Happy birthday my queen of nollywood, sleeping soaring and let the skies b your springboard as usual.
Why didn’t the likes of Genevieve, Rita, uche John I, Stephanie, Ramsey, Jim iyke, RID among others come to celebrate their own!! I hope it’s not what am thinking shaa!!
Once again happy birthday from all osexynationals to our queen of indentations, God bless your new age and May you continue to soar higher beyond every human comprehension.
We love I loads.
You said it “colleagues” NOT friends. I will only invite friends and family to my events. Except it’s business or a work related do.
Rita and RMD actually attended
When you spend your career snubbing and beefing people. They will not celebrate you when you need them. Omotola has a terrible reputation within the industry treating people badly
The name says ‘ Tia’ Savage. That is definitely correct. That can’t be my ‘Tiwa’ Savage.
I like how toned down and still stylish toke makinwa seems lately when she attends other people’s events, she’s definitely growing
Forget Omoni Oboli is a freaking babe! After three grown up children? Haba!
Tiwa – no.
Mo chedda- girl what is you doing? Is I getting married?
Mabel making – yes
Mabel Makun Aposhe………………..tasteless babe.she never get it right.
Ade Laoye always, always, always looks like a sunday school teacher. Why?
Ode oshi….These are 1st pictures…not the full list of guest.. RMD, Mercy Johnson (and hubby), Rita Dominic, Bimbo Akintola all attended… thats not to mention verterans like Madam Kofo, Eucharia Anunobi, Chinyere Wilfred etc… and these are just from updates ive seen..