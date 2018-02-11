Omotola4Point0: Toyin Abraham, Mocheddah, Funke Akindele Bello attend The Omosexy Grand Ball

For the past couple of days, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has been celebrating her 40th birthday with different events: from throwing a party for widows and orphans, to organizing a couples retreat.

To cap of the celebrations, the actress is throwing a birthday party tonight tagged “The Omosexy Grandball“.

The old “Hollywood Glam” themed party is going on now at the Landmark Centre in V.I and many celebrities such as Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, Funke Akindele Bello, Toke Makinwa, Mocheddah, Desmond Elliot, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lilian Afegbai, Susan Peters and more have been spotted on the black carpet.

See photos:

The Celebrant

Guests

Set-up