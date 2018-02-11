I’d rather focus on making good music than my dressing – Simi

Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi is hailed mostly for her lovely and refreshing music.

Speaking with PUNCH, the X3M Music songbird declared that people’s opinion about her fashion sense doesn’t faze her one bit and she would rather continue to make good music for her fans than pay mind to what people say about her dressing. She said:

I believe that everybody is entitled to their opinions. Some people may say that they don’t like my dress, shoes or any other thing. I don’t find that surprising or strange because there are also a lot of dresses and shoes that I don’t like. I like to be comfortable in whatever I wear and that is what dictates my outfits. A lot of people have expressed their views about my dress sense on social media. Sometimes, I ‘humour’ them. You can express yourself on my page but don’t be rude or insulting. Some of the people, who make those comments, are just full of hate and they just go all around the Internet, looking for where to spread their hate. I am comfortable in my own skin and I just want to keep making good music and connect with my true fans.

Simi was also the chief bridesmaid at her mother’s wedding recently and recalled the experience:

It was a wonderful experience. Seeing my mother so happy was something I definitely enjoyed. I wish her and her husband best of luck in their marital journey.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @symplysimi