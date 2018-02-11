Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Dapper in Ivory for #BBNaija Live Show Hosting Duties Tonight

As the host of Big Brother Naija 3, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocked an ivory suit by Tiva Bespoke for the live show tonight. The dapper TV presenter surely had the month of love on his mind when styling this look with a touch of red.
Ebuka wore the ivory suit with a black patent leather shoes, a black shirt and black tie underneath, he added a red pocket square for a little pop of colour to what could have otherwise been a very simple monochrome look.
Not only did he look extra suave but this ensemble definitely has our stamp of approval for a potential Valentine’s Day outfit for our stylish guys out there come February 14th.
Photo Credits: @bigbronaija
I feel the show organizers wanted Tobi as their winner….. with miracle as a possible second choice.
Tobi works for heritage bank i believe and they are a sponsor of the show….. what they didnt see coming was cee-c’s unpleasant behaviour and the rise of bamteddy, especially teddy A.. lol
I like the relationship of bamteddy and Mina… they complement each other whether its real or fake.
Bambam makes people want to look at teddy and hear him out with an open mind (although i liked both already early on), while the presence of miracle makes people view Nina from a different perspective… I like them
faves- bamteddy, mina, loto, ksquare (her craziness is needed at this early stage)……
Also i feel like half of these housemates may have gotten to the house through connection, hence they are not taking the rules seriously…..all the best to all..
I also feel tobi is contributing to his downfall…cee-c said she doesnt want anything romantic,,, simply just ignore her and do your thing… the guy is just…… hope they survive sha if nominated. I would like to see tobi grow some, before he leaves the house as it would help me in the ‘real world’.