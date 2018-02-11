Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Dapper in Ivory for #BBNaija Live Show Hosting Duties Tonight

As the host of Big Brother Naija 3, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocked an ivory suit by Tiva Bespoke for the live show tonight. The dapper TV presenter surely had the month of love on his mind when styling this look with a touch of red.

Ebuka wore the ivory suit with a black patent leather shoes, a black shirt and black tie underneath, he added a red pocket square for a little pop of colour to what could have otherwise been a very simple monochrome look.

Not only did he look extra suave but this ensemble definitely has our stamp of approval for a potential Valentine’s Day outfit for our stylish guys out there come February 14th.

Got plans for V-day? Share them with us!

Photo Credits: @bigbronaija