#Omotola4Point0: 5 Exciting Moments from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s “Omosexy Grand Ball”

12.02.2018 at By 20 Comments

Last night, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrated her 40th birthday by throwing an extravagant old Hollywood glam themed party, which had family, friends and colleagues in attendance.

After the night was over, it was obvious the actress had a lovely time at her party. For those of you who missed out on it, we have decided to do a quick round up of 5 exciting moments from The Omosexy Grand Ball.

  • Her surprise performance

  • The sweet moment Omotola invited Eucharia Anunobi on stage and they performed a duet

  • Cutting of the cake with Royal fathers

  • What’s a party without a little Fuji?

  • Adebola Williams presenting her with the Most Influential People Of African Descent Award

20 Comments on #Omotola4Point0: 5 Exciting Moments from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s “Omosexy Grand Ball”
  • Mrs chidukane February 12, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I live for Eucharia Anunobi. My all time favorite actress. I love her. OAN, that cake puts the T in tacky. Tufia.

  • Anon February 12, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Shina Peters is ageless. That cake? Nah!

  • Zeezee February 12, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Omotola oooo. No be by force to be a singer na.

  • Tife February 12, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Eucharia!!!!!!!!

  • Tina February 12, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Nice one there! So glamourous.
    Good I managed to put such a nice smile back on Eucharia’s face.
    Happy birthday to the queen of nollywood, no size!!!
    God will continue to bless u and your family more especially your sweet husband for being such a pillar of support behind u all these while.
    Osexynation, am in love with the beautiful sexy curvy cake ooo

  • Chacha February 12, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    It’s her day and she has every right to entertain her guests no matter how bad or sweet her voice is.

    • Ewa February 12, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      Thank you for this!!!

  • Lilo February 12, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    A couple of things – Omotola , I thought we agreed that you should stick to acting and leave this singing thing be? That cake though….it’s got to be free to promote the baker sha cos I want to think with all your forming, you didn’t pay for that. Lastly BN when did shina peters’ music become a Fuji genre?

  • Californiabawlar February 12, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Lol! As a birthday fanatic myself, I can’t even judge her!
    Go on with your bad self mama!

  • Cocolette February 12, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Lol… I don’t think the cake is that bad, I only would have had a problem if they gave the cake a tiny waistline… but as it is, it looks like Omotola

    • BlueEyed February 12, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      I low key think there is shade in this comment but you ain’t lie tho.
      For some reason this party just seems very crass and not tasteful, more like Nollywood glam. And that cake?! Girl you’re turning 40 not 16!

    • Yonce’s Toenails February 12, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Hayam zaid! The shaaaaaade! Oh Lawd 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Chioma February 12, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    For once lets stop hating and the ‘pull him down’ syndrome and give credit where it is die. Again, let us be happy with people who are happy so that good things will also come our way as well.
    By all standard the grand ball grimacing her week long birthday activities has been very successful. What is the big deal in singing to entertain one’s own guests?The cake shoes how creative Nigerians have become.
    What I like about her is the open invitations to almost all her colleagues unlike one of the actress who restricted her invitation to her mum’s 60th birthday to family members and friends outside nollywood with the excuse that she doesn’t want it to be a nollywood thing.
    Haters, whether u like it or not we will continue to celebrate her as an icon and a legend.
    All the queen of nollywood with such an international recognition, she is always raising the flag of Nigeria very high.
    Happy birthday Omosexy, u will continue to soar higher and higher and May more jobs and endorsements come your way more than ever.
    We osecxnationals loves u more.
    OSEXYNATION!!!

  • Lola February 12, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    The cake is a spectacular regardless of her age, stop the hate and rejoice with those who are happy so good things can also come your way as the Bible says.
    Happy bday our icon.

  • Jennifer February 12, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    See how bodi dey pepper haters over Omosexy’s success.
    40 yrs isn’t an easy feat that is why she has every right to celebrate it in style with her colleagues in the same industry and sing to entertain them.
    She has done extremely well for herself as well as raising the flag of naija very high.
    She is also a philanthropist, always having the widows and orphans in mind.
    All jail the queen of nollywood.
    May u live long to see the glory of God and celebrate more milestones in your life.
    HBD Omosexy.
    Nice cake too.

  • Jennifer February 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Hail

  • passingby February 13, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Humm. She for cap it off by norminating herself and awarding herself the very bestest, excellentest, omosexy- dancer/singer/actor award. Noise!

    • Deeee February 13, 2018 at 8:04 pm

      Hahaha … u summarized the whole situation….

    • Ari February 13, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      Tetetete😂

    • Dionne February 14, 2018 at 2:33 am

      This sounds like Mildred Okwo! She hates Omotola so much. I see you wicked woman! Na God go judge you.

