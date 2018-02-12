Omotola4Point0: 5 Exciting Moments from Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s “Omosexy Grand Ball”

Last night, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrated her 40th birthday by throwing an extravagant old Hollywood glam themed party, which had family, friends and colleagues in attendance.

After the night was over, it was obvious the actress had a lovely time at her party. For those of you who missed out on it, we have decided to do a quick round up of 5 exciting moments from The Omosexy Grand Ball.

Check on it!

Her surprise performance

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

The sweet moment Omotola invited Eucharia Anunobi on stage and they performed a duet

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:18pm PST

Cutting of the cake with Royal fathers

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:20pm PST

What’s a party without a little Fuji?

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:23pm PST

Adebola Williams presenting her with the Most Influential People Of African Descent Award

A post shared by Broadway TV (@broadwaytv) on Feb 11, 2018 at 5:10pm PST