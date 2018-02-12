BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

An Intriguing Story of Love, Crime & Passion! Don’t Miss ‘Prisoners of Love’ on Telemundo (DStv, Channel 118)

12.02.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Prisoners of Love

The gripping storyline of Yolanda, an attractive and intelligent recluse who in prison becomes the mistress of one of the biggest drug traffickers in the country – Benedictino Garcia alias El Centauro.

Thanks to her relationship with El Centauro she gains the respect of all and privileges no one else has within the prison. Over time, the relationship between Yolanda and El Centauro gets very strong. When they cannot be together, he sends letters where he tells her how much he misses her.

One day, the jail alarms awaken the inmates. El Centauro has escaped and his escape leaves Yolanda in a very bad position, as authorities believe she knows the whereabouts of her lover.

Stay connected to DStv and follow Yolanda’s story in this brand new telenovela ‘Prisoners of Love’ showing Mondays – Fridays at 8:00 pm on Telemundo, DStv Channel 118

DStv… Feel every moment

——————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija