This is where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding will Hold + More Details Released about the Ceremony

12.02.2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19 – and palace officials just confirmed even more details about the ceremony!

According to the Palace today:

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th. They have today confirmed that their wedding will begin at 12noon, followed by a carriage procession at 1pm around Windsor Town, and reception at St George’s Hall. Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

The 33-year-old royal and the 36-year-old actress will be married by the Archbishop of Canterbury The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby. The full service at the chapel will be led by The Rt Revd. David Conner, the dean of Windsor.

See more photos of the chapel below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/WPA Pool

