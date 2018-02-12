Beauty and Brains! Laura Ikeji Kanu dazzles in Gold for Book Launch Event

Fashion entrepreneur and recent author Laura Ikeji Kanu has a lot to be happy about today!

Not only did she launch her highly anticipated book “How to make money on Instagram – The brand influencer guide“, she also looked amazing doing it.

For the private unveiling, the yummy mummy wore a black and gold sequined figure-hugging midi dress, paired with chic gold pumps put together by celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo. Laura had her hair styled down to show off a subtle bronze facebeat.

Another swoon-worthy thing about the launch was that the books sold out almost immediately with friends and supporters buying lots of copies even before the end of the program.

She shared a clip from the unveiling on her Instagram page with the caption: “Today my life changed.”

Today my life changed. A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji) on Feb 11, 2018 at 12:35pm PST

Congratulations Laura!