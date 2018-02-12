BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Beauty and Brains! Laura Ikeji Kanu dazzles in Gold for Book Launch Event

12.02.2018 at By 11 Comments

Fashion entrepreneur and recent author Laura Ikeji Kanu has a lot to be happy about today!

Not only did she launch her highly anticipated book “How to make money on Instagram – The brand influencer guide“, she also looked amazing doing it.

For the private unveiling, the yummy mummy wore a black and gold sequined figure-hugging midi dress, paired with chic gold pumps put together by celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo. Laura had her hair styled down to show off a subtle bronze facebeat.

Another swoon-worthy thing about the launch was that the books sold out almost immediately with friends and supporters buying lots of copies even before the end of the program.

She shared a clip from the unveiling on her Instagram page with the caption: “Today my life changed.”

Today my life changed.

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji) on

Congratulations Laura!

11 Comments on Beauty and Brains! Laura Ikeji Kanu dazzles in Gold for Book Launch Event
  • Ottawa queen February 12, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Okay o! I can’t even hate. You’re making a name for yourself. Good for you. Lemme focus on my chin chin and small chops business o. 🙈 My dream is valid!

    Love this! 112 Reply
    • Palmwine February 13, 2018 at 9:47 am

      I heard she was ranting on twitter or something about how her “celebrity friends” all discarded her tacky and cheap book launch for omotola jalade’s 40th. And that only deyemi (whom was obviously paid for being the compere) was in attendance. My dear (1) which celebrity friends do you have? No one really worthy. (2). Even if omotola didnt have a bash that same day, the launch would still have been poorly attended. your crowd would still be razz . So you made no point. Just opened yourself further to the fact that most refined folks and elite celebrities do not associate with you or your family. Even your dress is so tacky. Upon all the money u claim you have.
      #Callmeahater.

      Love this! 31
  • Nelly February 12, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Lol @ Beauty and Brains….

    Love this! 75 Reply
    • Bia February 12, 2018 at 9:52 am

      Yes, beauty and brains. There are no ugly human beings. For this girl who has so being vilified to do this – I doff my hat. Like her or hate her she is doing what you and most people like you did not see. So, instead of sitting behind your computer to lol, commend her and think of how you can make money from social media. Kudos Laura.

      Love this! 19
    • Cynical February 12, 2018 at 1:43 pm

      My dear….. Let me not say much, my mom taught me to say nothing if I don’t have anything to say. Beauty and brain????🤔🙄 BN, DiarrisGod o.

      Love this! 40
    • Osa February 12, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      Beauty and brains??? Pls who is bn referring to?

      Love this! 38
  • sandra February 12, 2018 at 10:05 am

    looks like laveren cox

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma February 12, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Afi beauty and brains noni ~@bella lol
    I can’t even hate, well done Laura. Like Ottawa stated, let me too go and focus on my frying akara business. My dream is valid too 🙂

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Radiant February 12, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    I love the dress.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • None of Your Business February 12, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Beauty and brains kwa? issokay!

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • wifematerial February 13, 2018 at 3:42 am

    igbo amaka

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija