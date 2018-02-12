Beauty and Brains! Laura Ikeji Kanu dazzles in Gold for Book Launch Event

Fashion entrepreneur and recent author Laura Ikeji Kanu has a lot to be happy about today!
Not only did she launch her highly anticipated book “How to make money on Instagram – The brand influencer guide“, she also looked amazing doing it.
For the private unveiling, the yummy mummy wore a black and gold sequined figure-hugging midi dress, paired with chic gold pumps put together by celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo. Laura had her hair styled down to show off a subtle bronze facebeat.
Another swoon-worthy thing about the launch was that the books sold out almost immediately with friends and supporters buying lots of copies even before the end of the program.
She shared a clip from the unveiling on her Instagram page with the caption: “Today my life changed.”
Congratulations Laura!
Okay o! I can’t even hate. You’re making a name for yourself. Good for you. Lemme focus on my chin chin and small chops business o. 🙈 My dream is valid!
I heard she was ranting on twitter or something about how her “celebrity friends” all discarded her tacky and cheap book launch for omotola jalade’s 40th. And that only deyemi (whom was obviously paid for being the compere) was in attendance. My dear (1) which celebrity friends do you have? No one really worthy. (2). Even if omotola didnt have a bash that same day, the launch would still have been poorly attended. your crowd would still be razz . So you made no point. Just opened yourself further to the fact that most refined folks and elite celebrities do not associate with you or your family. Even your dress is so tacky. Upon all the money u claim you have.
#Callmeahater.
Lol @ Beauty and Brains….
Yes, beauty and brains. There are no ugly human beings. For this girl who has so being vilified to do this – I doff my hat. Like her or hate her she is doing what you and most people like you did not see. So, instead of sitting behind your computer to lol, commend her and think of how you can make money from social media. Kudos Laura.
My dear….. Let me not say much, my mom taught me to say nothing if I don’t have anything to say. Beauty and brain????🤔🙄 BN, DiarrisGod o.
Beauty and brains??? Pls who is bn referring to?
looks like laveren cox
Afi beauty and brains noni ~@bella lol
I can’t even hate, well done Laura. Like Ottawa stated, let me too go and focus on my frying akara business. My dream is valid too 🙂
I love the dress.
Beauty and brains kwa? issokay!
igbo amaka