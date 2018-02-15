“I have so much to be thankful for” – Meg Otanwa says as she Celebrates her Birthday

Award winning Nollywood actress Meg Otanwa was a year older yesterday and to celebrate her new age, the actress has shared new photos with BN.

She also shared the reasons she has to be thankful, saying:

I have so much to be thankful for ……. I don’t know where to start cos I get overwhelmed. Let me start by saying, I am, because HE IS and for that I’m grateful to the Almighty father for his grace. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me and happy Vals day to y’all even as we mark the commencement of lent with Ash Wednesday. 😘😘😘😘

See photos below:

Credit:

Photography by @emmanueloyeleke

Makeup by @Oma.artistry

Yellow dress by @Ujuestelo