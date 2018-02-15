Dating my Abuser: Stella Damasus shares story of Abuse on Vlog “Stella Damusus Diaries” | WATCH on BN TV

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revisited her abuse story “Dating My Abuser” in a new episode of her blog “Stella Damasus Diaries.”
Damasus had shared the story on her blog in 2016, writing about how she suffered psychological abuse.
In the new episode of her vlog, Damasus has urged women to recognised when they’re been mentally abused, to share their stories and not put up with it.
See the episode below:
You people are wicked aha. So this post been up for more than 24 hrs yet not one single comment. I know Stella is a non-M-factor ( as Evelyn Lozada will say) and frankly no one gives a sxxx but abeg naa😂😂😂😂😂😂
while the story might be true or not true ……….Stella has no credibility and will say things to grab sympathy and soften her image .
i think most people see through that ………. Bellanaija please post my commet
thanks for sharing. we need to hear it. change is coming.
love it…She’s grown.
I’m not just her fan ever since I became an adult, always sympathizing kai………..just be boastful and bold for once jor!
Stella is an intelligent and hard working mother. She has done very well. i am a fan
boring!