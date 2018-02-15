Dating my Abuser: Stella Damasus shares story of Abuse on Vlog “Stella Damusus Diaries” | WATCH on BN TV

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revisited her abuse story “Dating My Abuser” in a new episode of her blog “Stella Damasus Diaries.”

Damasus had shared the story on her blog in 2016, writing about how she suffered psychological abuse.

In the new episode of her vlog, Damasus has urged women to recognised when they’re been mentally abused, to share their stories and not put up with it.

See the episode below: