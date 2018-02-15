Dating my Abuser: Stella Damasus shares story of Abuse on Vlog “Stella Damusus Diaries” | WATCH on BN TV

BellaNaija

15.02.2018

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has revisited her abuse story “Dating My Abuser” in a new episode of her blog “Stella Damasus Diaries.”

Damasus had shared the story on her blog in 2016, writing about how she suffered psychological abuse.

In the new episode of her vlog, Damasus has urged women to recognised when they’re been mentally abused, to share their stories and not put up with it.

  • Felinda February 15, 2018 at 10:13 am

    You people are wicked aha. So this post been up for more than 24 hrs yet not one single comment. I know Stella is a non-M-factor ( as Evelyn Lozada will say) and frankly no one gives a sxxx but abeg naa😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Mary February 15, 2018 at 1:36 pm

      while the story might be true or not true ……….Stella has no credibility and will say things to grab sympathy and soften her image .
      i think most people see through that ………. Bellanaija please post my commet

      Love this! 39
  • marlee February 15, 2018 at 10:36 am

    thanks for sharing. we need to hear it. change is coming.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • whatGodsaysuare February 15, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    love it…She’s grown.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • cb February 15, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I’m not just her fan ever since I became an adult, always sympathizing kai………..just be boastful and bold for once jor!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ese February 15, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Stella is an intelligent and hard working mother. She has done very well. i am a fan

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • nk February 15, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    boring!

    Love this! 11 Reply
