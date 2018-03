Nigerian alternative singer-songwriter Dwin, The Stoic releases the first single off his debut LP Heavy Heart. The single is titled Are You The One?.

Are You The One? is a song that asks questions of the divine. In this acoustic song, Dwin is curious about the way of things – his brittle heart, the brevity of life, the silence of God. All these and more plague him as he tells his story. The song is produced by 3rty and Dwin, The Stoic. Guitars played by Ade.

Listen below: