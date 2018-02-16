New Music: Nikki Laoye – In Your Name

Soul Singer Nikki Laoye has just released a new worship single, In Your Name, a soulful song of thanksgiving and in celebration of the never failing power of the name of Jesus.

Produced by Nikki Laoye and her guitarist, Nelson Jason, The song celebrates ONE year of Victory for Nikki Laoye’s family as she had earlier shared the testimony of how God saved the lives of her brother’s wife and their new baby when doctors called for an emergency operation in her 8th month.

