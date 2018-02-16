BellaNaija

Transforming the lives of Millennial Women across Africa! Watch Yasmin Belo-Osagie & Afua Osei in this Episode of ‘Binging with GameChangers’

16.02.2018

Afua Osei and Yasmin Belo-Osagie are founders of She Leads Africa (SLA), a media company that provides young African women across 35 countries with business and career advice. They currently have a network of about 350,000 women who learn from the riveting online content and outstanding events regularly churned out.

Afua and Yasmin are transforming the lives of millennial women across Africa and are doing all of this as a for-profit organisation and not a charity.

On a new episode of Binging with GameChangers, Seyi Banigbe chats with these young women who left careers in a global firm to make an attempt at changing the world by changing the lives of young African women.

