Big Brother Naija season 2 contestant Somadina Anyama popuarly known as Soma has revealed that he believes the current crop of housemates do not match up to the standards set by him and his fellow housemates from last season.

Speaking to Hip TV, Soma made sure to commend the current housemates but went on to state that there is an obvious contrast and anyone who followed the show from last year should notice it.

Watch the video below: