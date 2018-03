Enter the family photo contest to win a glass dining table, u

pload your favorite family photo to Instagram and tag @bedmatefurnitureng as well as @bellanaijaweddings









Next, follow @bedmatefurnitureng on Instagram.









The photo with the most likes at noon on Friday, March 16th wins!









Winner to be announced March 16th at 2pm on @bedmatefurnitureng









Prize presentation at The Family Photo Day will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 17th, 2018.