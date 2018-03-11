Upload your Favourite Family Photo & Stand a Chance to win a Glass Dining Table from Bedmate Furniture

To participate in the Family Photo Contest, upload your favorite family photo to Instagram and tag @bedmatefurnitureng as well as @bellanaijaweddings.
Next, follow @bedmatefurnitureng on Instagram.
The photo with the most likes at noon on Friday, March 16th wins!
Winner to be announced March 16th at 2pm on @bedmatefurnitureng
Prize presentation at The Family Photo Day will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 17th, 2018.
Venue: Adebola House, Opebi, Lagos.
Terms and Conditions apply.
