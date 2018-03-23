BN TV: Seun Abolaji of Wilson’s Juice & Tolu Falola of Schneider Electric are guests on Episode 9 of ‘Binging with Gamechangers’ | Watch

Episode 9 of Binging with Gamechangers features Seun Abolaji, who is the Co-founder of Wilson’s Juice Company, producers of popular drink, “Wilson’s lemonade” and Tolu Falola who is the Oil and Gas Segment Leader at Schneider Electric Nigeria where she is responsible for the Anglophone West African market.

Seun was born in Nigeria and relocated to America at the age of 8 to return only after 20 years. He and his brother started Wilson’s Juice with only N2,000 and today have over 600 retail locations across Nigeria and a 50+ staff strength.

Tolu on the otherhand, made a bold career switch from Finance to Power and is now doing big things in Nigeria’s male-dominated power industry.

Join Seyi Banigbe as she discusses success, change, rejection and more with Seun & Tolu.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2

