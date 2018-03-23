BellaNaijarians Share Your Business!

Hey BellaNaijarians,
The weekend is upon us again *insert dancing emoji*
To usher in the weekend we bring you another edition of the Share your Business post!
This time, leave your location alongside your business name in the comment section.
You never know who is reading…
Contact #thefabricsmith For your elegant,exquisite ready to wear clothes. Ig: @thefabricsmith location: Abuja.#thankmelater
Check @madiva_scents for Perfumes and perfume oils.
We’re @manehairven. We produce quality, effective and affordable natural haircare and skincare products. We deliver nation-wide.
We also style natural hair and are based in AKURE. Check us out!