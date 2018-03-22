Learn all About Personal Styling with Shakara Couture & Van Joko School of the Arts | April 2nd – 13th

Do you have a flair for fashion? Do you have an interest in personal styling or fashion design? Then this is just for you! A two-week intensive training course in Personal Styling for the fashion industry, brought to you by Shakara Couture Nigeria and the Van Joko School of the Arts.

Personal Styling is one of the most exciting & rewarding areas of the fashion industry. If you are serious about a successful career in personal styling, this hands-on course trains you to industry level in a practical environment.

With a thorough and experienced tutor, the course will be run in small groups, you will learn how to run the fundamentals of a Personal Styling business with ease including, how to identify & work with your client’s personality, how to manage client briefs & consultations with success, & price structure. You will gain expert skill & develop impressive ability to work as a professional Personal Stylist delivering client services to an exceptional level.

The topics covered will include:

History of womenswear fashion: style, shapes and silhouettes from then till now

Understanding body shapes

Understanding skin tones

Image creation

From the inside out. Undergarment sizing and buying

Size in styling

Styling for red carpet appearances

Professional etiquette

Interpreting client briefs

Styling celebrities

Amongst many others.

We will be on hand to offer on-going post study support, answering all business & fashion related queries and to give much needed guidance as you find your way.

Take control of your life today! We can be reached via email at: training@shakaracouture.com for a brochure to be sent out with all necessary information.

Please note that spaces are very limited and admission will be run on a first come basis.

Date: Monday, April 2nd, 2018.

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Venue: Van Joko School of the Arts Lekki.

For more information, send an email to training@shakaracouture.com and visit the website jokoartschool.com

