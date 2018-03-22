BNRSVP Events this Weekend!

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The Basement Gig – Special Edition with M.I. Abaga

This edition is tagged a Special one, as it celebrates MI Abaga’s most recent offering, the ‘Rendezvous’ album; on which he featured an impressive list of very gifted emerging acts.

Date: Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 1 Anifowoshe Street, Off Kofo Abayomi & Adeola Odeku Streets, Victoria Island.

Goût de France/Good France

The largest celebration of French Cuisine in the World!

Date: Thursday, March 22 – Friday, March 23, 2018.

Venue: Thursday: 50 Raymond Njoku, Off Awolowo, Ikoyi. Friday: Noir Restaurant.

Séki – A Dance Drama

Tracing the American Tap Dance to the indigenous People of the Lower Niger Delta Area Of Nigeria.

Date: Friday, March 23, 2018.

Time: 6:30 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena.

Africlearn Launch

Date: Friday, March 23, 2018.

Time: 10 AM. (Registration 9:30 AM).

Venue: Radisson Blu, 38/40, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, GRA.

Wed Expo Lagos

Date: Friday, March 23 – Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Time: 10 AM daily.

Venue: Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

R2W Fashion Expo

Date: Friday, March 23 – Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Venue: Ten Degrees Events Center, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Women’s Meet-up – London

Date: Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Bull and Gate, Kentish Town, London NW5 2TJ.

REKANATED

Celebrate the launch of Sharon Ojong’s ​ready-to-wear clothing brand REKANA​ debut and first look at our debut collection, #Rekanated.

Date: Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ayo Van Elmar Rooftop Cafe.

Women of the Ayo-Kessington Dynasty Book Reading

Anjola’s Diary is the first novel in a trilogy which chronicles the life and times of a young woman, married to an older man from a rich and powerful family.

Date: Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Laterna, Oko Awo Street, Victoria Island.

Hennessy’s A Very Special Night with DJ Sose

In their signature class and style; Hennessy would create a hip environment where music and people meet… and then turn up the vibe with their world-famous cognac of choice; Hennessey VS.

Date: Saturday, March 24, 2017.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Caspers & Gambinis, Ikeja City Mall.

Ayo Van Elmar X Ivy Barber

Date: Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Ayo Van Elmar Fashion Cafe, Oriental Hotel.