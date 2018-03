He did it! Bright Omon has successfully broken the Guinness World Record for the Longest Dance Marathon by an Individual!

Dancing 7 days nonstop, that’s what it took Omon to break the current record.

He was visited by Pinki Debbie, who broke the record herself in 7 days back in November, 2017.

Omon however hasn’t stopped dancing and can still be found at the Maryland Mall, Maryland.

Celebrating his achievement on his Instagram, he wrote:

Record broken!!!! We did it!! Now let’s raise the bar!!!