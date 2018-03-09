Designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri features on Episode 6 of “Binging with Gamechangers” | Watch on BN TV

Unlike the norm, Ejiro Amos Tafiri studied fashion & design in a Nigerian polytechnic and armed herself with internships with some of Nigeria’s best in fashion and design to become the icon that she is today.

She combined all of this with a lot of hardwork and determination which has made her one of Nigeria’s leading fashion designers with various retail outlets, a training school and a staff strength of about 50 people.

Ejiro epitomizes the power of “knowing your goal and giving your goal everything it takes to be reached”. Her strength and passion is infectious and you get to catch all of this and much more as she chats with Seyi Banigbe on Episode 7 of Binging with GameChangers.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2

