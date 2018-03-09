I Am Woman! – Check Out Blanck Magazine’s Latest Editorial in Celebration of International Women’s Day

Following International Women’s Day celebrations, Blanck Digital has released it’s Blanck Lite 6 issue tagged I Am Woman.

The feature photos showcase delicate makeup looks as Bunmi Ogedengbe plays with different eyeliner styles. The model is also seen wearing feminine props including a fascinator and dainty jewellery.

As little girls, we are often shaped by our views and surroundings, in the past, we romanticized our futures as women, of happy homes and families with limited education on how to approach less than pleasant situations in the marital home or in relationship dynamics in the home, the workplace and the public. Over time the images and expectations placed on us via advertising have moulded and shaped our experiences. Thus far the narrative for the fulfilment of womanhood in certain environments has been less than desired. In 2018, womanhood has fortunately reached the point where the fairy tales that teased our youth have to be addressed.

– Kimberley Jev writes for the magazine

Credits

Photography: Robin Bharaj | @robinbharaj

Makeup: Bunmi Ogedengbe | @NeonVelvet

Hair: Ayoola Bakare | @ayoola for @Rarelook

Concept & Styling: Franka Chiedu | @fasindi

Model: Tail Sabetskaya | @tali.saab

Cover Design: Enosh | @enosh_by_design