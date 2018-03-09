BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

I Am Woman! – Check Out Blanck Magazine’s Latest Editorial in Celebration of International Women’s Day

09.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Following International Women’s Day celebrations, Blanck Digital has released it’s Blanck Lite 6 issue tagged I Am Woman.

The feature photos showcase delicate makeup looks as Bunmi  Ogedengbe plays with different eyeliner styles. The model is also seen wearing feminine props including a fascinator and dainty jewellery.

As little girls, we are often shaped by our views and surroundings, in the past, we romanticized our futures as women, of happy homes and families with limited education on how to approach less than pleasant situations in the marital home or in relationship dynamics in the home, the workplace and the public. Over time the images and expectations placed on us via advertising have moulded and shaped our experiences. Thus far the narrative for the fulfilment of womanhood in certain environments has been less than desired. In 2018, womanhood has fortunately reached the point where the fairy tales that teased our youth have to be addressed.

Kimberley Jev writes for the magazine

Check out the photos below:

Read the full issue on www.blanckdigital.com

Credits
Photography: Robin Bharaj | @robinbharaj
Makeup: Bunmi Ogedengbe | @NeonVelvet
Hair: Ayoola Bakare | @ayoola for @Rarelook
Concept & Styling: Franka Chiedu | @fasindi
Model: Tail Sabetskaya | @tali.saab
Cover Design: Enosh | @enosh_by_design

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija