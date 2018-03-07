BellaNaija

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 228

07.03.2018 at By 4 Comments

@aladukeh Fabric @meenahs_hub

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

***

@peaceibadin_mua | Makeup @ronaldthe7th

@kaffybae

@farida_bint_harun MUA @adammakenneth

@ozinna in @tojufoyeh for #SteSam18 | MUA @beautyby_nene

@ejiro88

@j0j0lara MUA @ronaldthe7th Dress @fablanebyderin @bedge_pictures #mna2018

@gbohunmi @sitprettymakeupbymaverick

@chiomagoodhair in @tubo__ and @og_styletemple

@kaffybae

@joyeki in @house_of_dova for #spark18 Fabric – @kubisfabrics

@chiomagoodhair Dress @tubo__

@___ademide__ in @baw.republic | Gele @taiwos_touch |

#AsoEbiBella for #mna2018 | @atilarystudio

@the_cicada | @mayonikks_photography

@iamamamcbrown

@beemborla in @otrabybecca | Fabric & Asooke by @solesfashion | MUA & Gele @queenpenbeautyfactory

@officialbovi x @elan__design

#ADAMETU2018 @jgatesvisuals Planner @exquisite_events_abuja

@adubz_barbie in @gleams_apparel makeup by @bunmimakeupjewels

@alfredmorenkeji

@photosbytitiajagbe

@adanmanwaogbo in @onafabrics @miszposhmua

@atilaryweddings

#mna2018 | PhotoG @atilarystudio

MUA @ronaldthe7th Dresses @topefnr x @tubo__ | #mna2018 Hair @sarisignature

#Faaji2018 MUA @georgeokoro

#mna2018 @atilarystudio

PhotoG @atilaryweddings

MUA @peaceibadin_mua

#JayJayOkocha & his family.

@toomeenie #stesam18 Dress by @minengiby Makeup @glitz_n_foy

@presido #MnA2018 @reign.ng

#AsoEbiBella Fabric @larosafabrics

#AsoEbiBella for #faaji2018

@kattpearl

@thecannonphotography

#Ebuka shoes by @deco_d29 Hat by @hula_by_nanle

@ii_habiba

@baot_

@iamdhebie @mayiam_

@kaffybae #TOMIDE2018 Dress by- @houseofeves MUA- @exquisite_look

#AsoEbiBella Dresses @true.fond Models- @_maaame_ @_ewurasi MUA- @thereal_asareprince Hair- @blackessencegh Photography- @ansahkenphotography

@mrssandrao

@simply.xola in @luciebluegh | @gtp_fashion

@bolanle in @suemanuell

@adina_thembi

@leerex1

@_komee

@minengiby

@posibaby @versatilebay

#DonJazzy

@gabby3shabby

@lindisparkus in @cuttiesandsparkus

@fabricsbynaya

@moon_byme

#AsoEbiBella

@moyolawalofficial in @houseofkeina_fashion

@iamamamcbrown

#AsoEbiBella in @yvk_design for #Faaji2018

@zara_a_deribe for #Faaji2018

@ce.la.vivi fan for #Faaji2018

@_timini

@maireofficial #faaji2018

@soniaokri_petit @sophiaokri_

#Renike

@victorialebenee

@chimamanda_adichie in @nikecos x @tribalwestlagos

@rihanat_sona

@moon_byme #faaji2018

#AsoEbiBella | PhotoG @atilarystudio

#Drsid

@richee11

Kids!

PhotoG @akinoyebodephotography

@nana_aisha1

@nikky_pam

#AliNuhuMohammed

@ehidasplace

@iamshagari_

@m12photography

@hilqueen

#AsoEbiBella

4 Comments on AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 228
  • Akpeno March 7, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    @richee11 call me at naught nine naught, 911311411 damn! y are you so fyne.
    You can also email me at mgbajinokwe@gmail.com 😛

    The rest una try… all looking good!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Asa March 7, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    I am not one to like oyibo but that one up there shaaaa! #Swoon

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Cutieylicious March 7, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    All i see is @richee11
    😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Ever Green March 9, 2018 at 9:10 am

    In Jenifa’s broken english………………………….
    Richee11 bobo fine oh, I sight you…………
    Handsome bobo, oga! osin gbole!
    Diary, hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
    Day dreaming eyaf starti oh

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

