These Identical Twin Sisters Got Married on the Same Day! Yode & Tanimomo + Bade & Olayide’s Wedding #Olaoyeadeoye17

08.03.2018 at By 7 Comments

What’s better than one beautiful wedding feature? Two features in one! The beautiful identical twin brides Yode and Bade got married to their forever love Olayide and Tanimomo on the same day, at the same time and at the same place.

The twin sisters looked beautiful in their dresses for their white wedding ceremony. Yode wore a short-sleeved laced dress and Bade opted for a dress with exaggerated sleeves.

Right after the white wedding reception, Yode’s groomTanimomo surprised her by organising a pre-birthday party for her in anticipation of her birthday happening the next day. The look on her face was priceless!

There is something so beautiful about seeing a set of twins get married on the same day.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness and lots of love together

White Wedding

Pre-Birthday Surprise!

Traditional Wedding

Credits
White Wedding
Bride 1: @yodeaboderin
Bride 2: @Badeaboderin
Groom 1: @tanimomoadeyemi
Groom 2: @laidebishop
Photography: @photosuiteng
Brides Dresses@purplelagos
Makeup: @glamtouch1, @suashcaramel
MC: @yemishodimu
Hair: @harllymart
Planner: @ps100events | @luceroevents
Fruit table: @tennytrends_fruits

Traditional Wedding
Venue : @sojournerlagos
Hotel: @radissonblulagosikeja
Planner: @ps100events | @luceroevents
Fruit table: @tennytrends_fruits
Cakes: @cakesbysaycheese, @splendidsplash
Gele: @taiwos_touch for @oni_gele

7 Comments on These Identical Twin Sisters Got Married on the Same Day! Yode & Tanimomo + Bade & Olayide’s Wedding #Olaoyeadeoye17
  • Ottawa queen March 8, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Wow! I’m speechless. . .this is breathtaking! ❤

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Mee March 8, 2018 at 8:20 am

    All things bright and beautiful. Just the reason why blue is my favourite colour.
    Happy Married Life twinnies. Double Blessings!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • CB March 8, 2018 at 9:49 am

    wow! this is soo…..so lovely twining God blessing your home

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • chi March 8, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Awesome God. all I see is the beauty of God’s creature. There is God ooo. dont u all just don’t want to make heaven to see this our God that created us so beautifully and in his image. lets repent all. Thank you Jesus. I love u Lord. you’re simply awesome.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • o March 8, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Their parents joy would have been doubled. I almost thought two fathers of the bride? But obviously their brother 😂 beautiful.
    I don’t agree that the photographer concentrated on one couple. I also don’t think they’re that identical. One can easily tell which is which.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • SS March 8, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    WOOOOOWWWW….BREATH OF FRESH AIR….MAMA IBEJI EKU ORIRE,I REJOICE WITH YOU
    THEY ARE GORGEOUS ,THEY LOOKS SIMPLE AND RADIANT, LASTLY GOD BLESS YOUR HOMES.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Bobosteke March 9, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Congratulations! Beautiful wedding. Blue can like to sparkles, sha. Very regal.
    Nobody is saying how they are too competitive to
    even envision this with a twin sister or brother.

    Love this! 1 Reply
