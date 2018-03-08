These Identical Twin Sisters Got Married on the Same Day! Yode & Tanimomo + Bade & Olayide’s Wedding #Olaoyeadeoye17

What’s better than one beautiful wedding feature? Two features in one! The beautiful identical twin brides Yode and Bade got married to their forever love Olayide and Tanimomo on the same day, at the same time and at the same place.

The twin sisters looked beautiful in their dresses for their white wedding ceremony. Yode wore a short-sleeved laced dress and Bade opted for a dress with exaggerated sleeves.

Right after the white wedding reception, Yode’s groomTanimomo surprised her by organising a pre-birthday party for her in anticipation of her birthday happening the next day. The look on her face was priceless!

There is something so beautiful about seeing a set of twins get married on the same day.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness and lots of love together

White Wedding

Pre-Birthday Surprise!

Traditional Wedding



White Wedding

Traditional Wedding

