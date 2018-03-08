These Identical Twin Sisters Got Married on the Same Day! Yode & Tanimomo + Bade & Olayide’s Wedding #Olaoyeadeoye17

What’s better than one beautiful wedding feature? Two features in one! The beautiful identical twin brides Yode and Bade got married to their forever love Olayide and Tanimomo on the same day, at the same time and at the same place.
The twin sisters looked beautiful in their dresses for their white wedding ceremony. Yode wore a short-sleeved laced dress and Bade opted for a dress with exaggerated sleeves.
Right after the white wedding reception, Yode’s groomTanimomo surprised her by organising a pre-birthday party for her in anticipation of her birthday happening the next day. The look on her face was priceless!
There is something so beautiful about seeing a set of twins get married on the same day.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness and lots of love together
White Wedding
Pre-Birthday Surprise!
Traditional Wedding
Credits
White Wedding
Bride 1: @yodeaboderin
Bride 2: @Badeaboderin
Groom 1: @tanimomoadeyemi
Groom 2: @laidebishop
Photography: @photosuiteng
Brides Dresses: @purplelagos
Makeup: @glamtouch1, @suashcaramel
MC: @yemishodimu
Hair: @harllymart
Planner: @ps100events | @luceroevents
Fruit table: @tennytrends_fruits
Traditional Wedding
Venue : @sojournerlagos
Hotel: @radissonblulagosikeja
Planner: @ps100events | @luceroevents
Fruit table: @tennytrends_fruits
Cakes: @cakesbysaycheese, @splendidsplash
Gele: @taiwos_touch for @oni_gele
Wow! I’m speechless. . .this is breathtaking! ❤
All things bright and beautiful. Just the reason why blue is my favourite colour.
Happy Married Life twinnies. Double Blessings!
wow! this is soo…..so lovely twining God blessing your home
Awesome God. all I see is the beauty of God’s creature. There is God ooo. dont u all just don’t want to make heaven to see this our God that created us so beautifully and in his image. lets repent all. Thank you Jesus. I love u Lord. you’re simply awesome.
Their parents joy would have been doubled. I almost thought two fathers of the bride? But obviously their brother 😂 beautiful.
I don’t agree that the photographer concentrated on one couple. I also don’t think they’re that identical. One can easily tell which is which.
WOOOOOWWWW….BREATH OF FRESH AIR….MAMA IBEJI EKU ORIRE,I REJOICE WITH YOU
THEY ARE GORGEOUS ,THEY LOOKS SIMPLE AND RADIANT, LASTLY GOD BLESS YOUR HOMES.
Congratulations! Beautiful wedding. Blue can like to sparkles, sha. Very regal.
Nobody is saying how they are too competitive to
even envision this with a twin sister or brother.