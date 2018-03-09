Tuke and Tola’s Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot + Introduction #TukeTola2018

Saxophonist and Blogger Tuke of Tuke Morgan set to tie the knot with her love Tola this weekend. This week has been filled with lots of amazing moments leading up to the big day. The bride had her bridal shower (look out for the feature) and her traditional wedding which was sure a beautiful reflection of the couple’s personality.

Prior to the wedding ceremony, Tuke and Tola had a lovely pre-wedding shoot. Tuke who is a BBN Wonderland 2018 bride wore a mono-strap green dress by April by Kunbi and a red mermaid shaped dress. The groom looked great in his patterned suit too.

As a bonus to this feature, we have included some photos and a video from the couple’s introduction ceremony which held in October 2017 and show them looking amazing in their white and orange attire.

Introduction

Credits

Pre-Wedding

Bride @tukemorgan

Dress @aprilbykunbi

Makeup @belapro31

Bridal Styling @thewardrobemanager

Planners @lh_events | @bsignature_events

Accessories @retroglam12

Photography @shutterwavephotography

Introduction

Makeup @annabel0002

Fabric @deroyalfabrics

Photography @ShutterwavePhotography