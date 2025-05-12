Annie & Kayode Were Paired During a Church Youth Program – They Found Love Shortly After

Love can be found anywhere, and the church is no exception. Annie and Kayode’s love story is a beautiful testament to that.

It all began when they were paired as a team at their church’s youth program. It’s safe to say that what started as a simple collaboration quickly grew into something much deeper. Amidst all the planning meetings, shared responsibilities, and inside jokes, a strong friendship blossomed — one that eventually transcended into a perfect fairytale.

Now, the Akwa-Ibom bride and Yoruba groom have tied the knot in a vibrant traditional wedding that beautifully repped their roots. From the rich cultural outfits to the opulent culture, every moment of their wedding was indeed a beauty to behold. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Annie:

We met in the most divine of places – our local church in Dubai. We were both selected by our then Youth President (Bro Chidi) to be speakers on a youth program, and while we shared a few team moments and smiles, once the program ended…… Well, that was it. No contacts, no “Heys” for about four months, but he’d occasionally pop up on WhatsApp, dropping a “fine girl” here and a “just checking in” there. Nothing too serious, but just enough to linger. Then one day, out of the blue, he called. And that call turned into a conversation and that conversation turned into man more and just like that, something quiet and steady began to grow.

What stood out from the start was his calm demeanor. He’s one of those rare souls who doesn’t just hear you; he listens. Gentle, kind, deeply thoughtful, and consistently caring in the most intentional ways. No drama, no noise-just quiet strength and deep warmth. Almost two years later. under the Parisian skies, Almost two years later, under the Parisian skies, he asked me to marry him-just as I’d dreamt. Funny thing? I only mentioned my dream proposal once, during our very first walk in the park… while having a very casual and friendly conversation and never again. But he remembered. Talk about a man who listens. Now, we’re writing the next chapter of a story only God could have authored.

How we met

By the groom, Kayode:

It all started in church, because honestly, where else do the best love stories begin? Annie and I were nominated for a youth program and, by what we now believe was divine matchmaking, got paired together. At first, it was all polite smiles and “we’re just here for the program” energy. But week by week, through some shared tasks, a few inside jokes, and more than a few awkward icebreakers later, something started to shift. I found myself looking forward to seeing Annie more than the program itself but I didn’t want to be too forward. (don’t tell the organizers)

She was smart, calm, kind, deeply God-fearing- and talking to her felt… effortless. For someone like me who doesn’t talk much, that’s saying a lot. Her presence brought me peace, and our conversations made time feel slower in the best way. I knew early on that I wanted to be here-with her. So I kept saying it: “I want to be here. The earlier you understand that, the better for us.” We didn’t plan for this – but grace had its own plan and we are grateful it did. Now? We’re living it out, one promise at a time.

Everything lit and fun!

Credits

Bride: @official_annie01

Planner: @eventsbyswanky

Bride’s stylist: @themelangestyling

Bride’s robe: @isaleekofromderin

Bride’s Ibibio outfit: @emaginebybukola

Bride’s Yoruba outfit: @lara.evelyn.designs

Bride’s afterparty outfit: @lara.evelyn.designs

Bride’s accessories: @pinkperfection_accessories | @swarovski

Bride’s beads: @tophertonyjewerly

Asooke fabric: @wovenmarketafrica

Staff & hair pins: @kemcytouch

Bride’s shoe: @christianlouboutin | @jimmychoo

Bride’s purse: @aquazzura | @brandonblackwoodnyc

Gele: @glogele__

Makeup: @glamour_beautyhome

Hair stylist: @style_conic

Groom’s stylist: @aniferaz

Videography: @maniiassim

Photography: @the.wedding_temple

Content creator: @themaureenjames

Decor: @magictouchevents_frank

Lighting and effects: @Grandeffectsandmultimedia360

DJ: @iamdj_jemmy

MC: @mcgovernor01

Yoruba Liveband: @bee_entertainment

Ibibio cultural dancers: @bee_entertainment

Yoruba cultural dancers and singers: @bee_entertainment

Kid’s cultural troupe: @invincesunday

Cake: @houseofmonada

Chef: @wizzilicious | @otwistevents

Small chops: @blaize_foods

Cocktail: @bsc_cocktails

Palmwine bar: @eventsbyswanky

Security: @sure_del

Ushers: @eventsbyswanky

Drink handlers: @mondulce_ice_events

Grills: @brijjoskitchen

Afterparty grills: @brijjoskitchen

Afterparty: eventsbyswanky_jamboree