EmmaOhMaGod covers Travis Greene’s “You Made A Way” | Watch on BN

You need to put on your dancing shoes. This cover of Travis Greene‘s hit song You Made A Way by EmmaOhMaGod is fairly certain to get you grooving.
Watch the video below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
18.03.2018 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
You need to put on your dancing shoes. This cover of Travis Greene‘s hit song You Made A Way by EmmaOhMaGod is fairly certain to get you grooving.
Watch the video below:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!