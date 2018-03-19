“I feel a hundred percent better” – Wendy Williams opens up about her Health for the First Time since announcing Hiatus

On a new episode of Good Morning America set to air tomorrow, TV show host Wendy Williams is opening up about her battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease as well as going through menopause.

The talk show host sat down in an interview to discuss her condition since taking a hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show at the end of February.

In an exclusive clip from GMA’s interview, Wendy Williams explains how she’s ready to put her health first.

She says:

We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves. And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat…I’m not doing that anymore. Wendy first.

She also opened up to PEOPLE magazine in their latest issue, saying “I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it. It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago.”

