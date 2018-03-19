Folorunsho Alakija, Toyin Saraki, DJ Cuppy at Commonwealth Africa Summit

The 2018 Commonwealth Africa Summit with the theme “Common Good” had as one of its keynote speakers Folorunsho Alakija.

The summit held from March 12 – March 15, 2018, and was hosted in London.

Other keynote speakers included UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and Bukola Saraki, who was represented by his wife Toyin Saraki.

Saraki gave a keynote address on “Improving Opportunities for African Women,” saying that, “our countries have both a moral and economic imperative to transform the equality agenda.”

Alakija’s address covered the NotTooYoungToRun movement, and it was titled “Not Too Young To Run: The Role Africa’s Private Sector and the Diaspora Can Play in Supporting and Sponsoring Youth Political Participation on the Continent.”

Also present was Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, musician Yinka Ayefele, and DJ Cuppy who had a session to entertain the guests.

Cuppy shared a photo of herself at the summit with Alakija, writing:

Mrs Alakija left me nothing short of inspired at the Commonwealth Africa Summit! 💙💼🌍 #WomenInBusiness#AfricaToTheWorld

