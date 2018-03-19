Get Up to £5000 in Scholarship from University of Dundee! Meet Representatives in Nigeria | March 21st & 29th

We are one of the world’s top 200 universities (Times Higher Education 2017) and one of only 12 in the United Kingdom to also hold a Gold Award in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2017. We are one of the UK’s top-rated universities for student experience and graduate employment, making Dundee one of the best places to study in the United Kingdom.

In the main UK league tables we have recorded an average rise of 20 places over the past three years and are in the top 30 for each of them – The Sunday Times Good University Guide, The Guardian University Guide and The Complete University Guide.

We are offering up to £5000 scholarship to students starting in September 2018. This scholarship is automatic for undergraduate students who have achieved a good grade in the Cambridge A-Level or International Baccalaureate while postgraduate applicants must have finished with a minimum of second class upper in their Bachelor degree.

Meet with our West Africa officer to discuss your study opportunities a the University of Dundee and receive guidance with the application and visa process. Come along with your academic documents. Entry is free.

Enugu

Date: Wednesday, March 21st, 2018.

Time: 11.00 am – 4.00 pm.

Venue: UKEAS Enugu 36 Garden Avenue, Bethel Plaza (First Floor).

Contact: enugu@ukeas.com.ng 08097619390

Abuja

Date: Thursday, March 29th, 2018.

Time: 11.00 am – 1.30 pm.

Venue: UKEAS Abuja 50 Adetokunbo Ademola street, between UBA and H-medix, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Contact: abuja@ukeas.com.ng 08158868765

Enquiries:

Babajide Ogundeji

Recruitment Officer, West Africa

M: +2348175133447

E: b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

