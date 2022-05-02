According to Quacquarelli Symonds, the University of Dundee is a 5-Star Higher Institution | Read Here

The University of Dundee has been given a 5 Star rating by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the international higher education specialists.

QS Stars is a rating system that provides a detailed look at higher education institutions across the world, focusing on specific topics such as teaching strength, graduate employability, facilities, inclusiveness and innovation.

Dundee achieved the 5 Star rating in all of the categories in which we have been assessed by QS over the last few months:

• Overall

• Teaching

• Employability

• Academic Development

• Internationalisation

• Facilities

• Arts & Culture

• Innovation

• and their selected course: Undergraduate Clinical Medicine MBChB

Professor Wendy Alexander, Vice-Principal International, said,

“The QS Stars rating system is a rigorous examination of data and performance and to gain 5 Stars is a notable achievement, emphasising the quality of our offering at Dundee. This places us on the level of 5 Star universities around the world, and is testament to the work and quality of our staff and students here in Dundee.”

For more on the QS Stars rating HERE

If you would like to make enquiries about studying at the University of Dundee, please visit our website www.dundee.ac.uk or send an email to [email protected].

