BanOpal Clothes Nivea's Marketing Activation with the 'Dorcas' Dress

Explore the Thrills of Dubai Affordably with Air Peace | Book Now

Oxford Royale has named University of Dundee the most Affordable City in UK for Students

So Fresh announces Partnership with iFitness and Fitness Central Gym

Introducing ARTSPLIT, an Art Tech Platform for Lease Auctions and Much More

In Celebration of Earth Day GIVO hosted an Official Earth Day Exhibition themed 'Invested in the Earth' | See Photos

LandWey Presents Isimi Lagos | See Photos from the Launch

Nigerian Children Take the Lead in the Second Edition of Mobo Game Jam Organized by Kucheza Gaming

Check out all the Features of the New Fast and Fun Infinix Hot 12

Triller is excited to announce the Launch of its First-of-a-Kind Dual User Camera Feature

Published

7 hours ago

 on

BanOpal is a Nigerian owned brand popularly known for producing custom-branded merchandise for global brands across Africa. BanOpal started off strictly as a clothing brand but as demand increased from its clientele with requests for other branded merchandise, the company had to add all branded merchandise as part of its offerings in order to meet the needs of its clientele.

BanOpal was founded in January 2014 by Opaleye Samson who is the CEO and Creative Director. The brand has been signed on by Beiersdorf Nigeria as an official vendor for the production of their branded merchandise for promotional purposes. Beiersdorf is a prestigious global company that owns the Nivea brand.

The beautiful ‘Dorcas’ dress was needed by the Nivea brand to drive a functional marketing activation across the country. The brand commissioned BanOpal to produce hundreds of these lovely dresses for in-store activations as well as an open market-focused campaign for the female brand ambassadors who will be selling the value proposition of the Nivea lotion to customers across the country. The brand had a successful Harmattan focused campaign and the BanOpal Brand is proud to have been a part of the success story.

The founder and CEO of BanOpal Samson Opaleye is big on corporate social responsibilities which is why the brand is also known to engage in functional activities in line with SDG goals for a better society for all. The Future awards Africa recognised Opaleye as one of the 100 COVID-19 Heroes in Africa considering the response of BanOpal to COVID-19; their team as well as volunteers from ‘Lend a Hand For Africa’ visited Majidun on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 to donate food items to families in Ikorodu, targeting widows and their children all from a fraction of their face masks net proceeds.

The team also carried out other functional CSR projects, by donating a contactless hand washing system with a GP tank, created by Jobaye Environmental Solutions, to a local community in Aguda, Surulere, known as mechanic village. This was also funded from the proceeds of trendy facemask sales. The system donated was to encourage continuous washing of hands in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. The team also shared foods donated from supporting brands like Indomie and Dano milk Nigeria with the families at Mechanic village in Aguda. The quality of the hand washing system was loved by the team of Oladele Fajemirokun and they donated 4 of this contactless hand washing system to the pupils of Queens College secondary school Yaba.

BanOpal strives to be a responsible and trusted brand in the African brand merchandising production industry, for over 8 years the brand has been leading the space with global brands being the core of their clientele from Arla makers of Dano, to Nestle, Nivea, LG, Orange group makers of Delta soap, Top Rite, IITA, Lurpak, Mentos amongst others. The brand’s website www.banopal.com is an ecommerce site which has some retail urban clothing items with a fraction of the proceeds used in supporting children with disabilities through school.

