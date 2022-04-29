Explore the Thrills of Dubai Affordably with Air Peace | Book Now

Whether you are a businessman, a tourist or just planning a getaway trip to Dubai, the City of Attractions, then you really should consider booking with Air Peace, as the airline hasn’t only relaunched its Dubai operations but has done that with a 12 percent promo on its Economy flights.

From now till May 31st, 2022, you can pay just 325,000 naira for a return direct flight to Dubai(DXB Airport), on the extra comfy and luxury Boeing 777, the same aircraft type used by foreign airlines for the same destination.

This promo fare by Air Peace, West Africa’s largest airline, is unbeatably low when compared with other carriers on the same route. And you get to enjoy top-flight cuisine and unrivaled hospitality.

With this promo, you’re paying only 162,500 naira for a one-way Economy direct flight to Dubai. A fare survey revealed that no other airline flying this route charges that low. This is a rare opportunity you should take advantage of while the offer lasts. You can easily make your Dubai flight reservation on the airline’s website or mobile app.

Air Peace launched its UAE operations in July 2019 but suspended its operations due to COVID-19 restrictions. In March 2022, the airline restarted its UAE operations, this time with three weekly direct flights into Dubai(DXB Airport). And just recently, it added a new connection to the route- Abuja-Dubai-Abuja- which is operated once a week.

