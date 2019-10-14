Connect with us

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Driven by the interest of impacting and transforming lives through the creation and application of knowledge globally by the University of Dundee. This event will yet again create another opportunity for potential postgraduate students to meet with Academics of this great institution in person.

Professor Peter McEleavy, Academic Lead for Sub Saharan Africa, Professor Volker Roeben, Professor of Energy Law, international Laws and Global Regulation, Professor Rapheal Heffron, Professor in Global Energy Law and Sustainability among others, will be excited to share knowledge about admission process with students at this open event.

The January 2020 admission preparation for international students (postgraduate entry) will be promoting our postgraduate opportunities, particularly focusing on opportunities in law and for our Center for Energy, Petroleum, Mineral Law and Policy. This year’s event will hold on

Date: Friday, October 18th, 2019
Time: 9:30am to 1.00pm
Venue: Envoy Hotel, Abuja

Yearly, Nigerians and other international students get admission into the University of Dundee. The University of Dundee is a home away from home. In September 2019, the University of Dundee was named the “University of the Year” for Student Experience by The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020. Quality education is a top priority at the University of Dundee as we have received a gold award, the highest possible honor in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2017.


The University of Dundee specializes in qualifications in Bachelor’s degree, Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes related to business, law, oil and gas industry, and energy among others. There is a wide range of training and development opportunities for undergraduate students, postgraduate students and researchers, all within a supportive and structured framework in which to develop professional skills and increase the chances of securing employment and building a career portfolio.

The admission process for the January 2020 session has started for interested students seeking high-quality teaching in a compact and friendly campus with highly qualified Lecturers. The University of Dundee is available to meet with Nigerians with the necessary requirements to discuss available opportunities and begin the enrolment process.

Deadlines

  • January 2020 entry: Open for applications now and accepting applications until December 20th, 2019
  • September 2020 entry: Open for applications now and accepting applications until August 31st, 2020

For registration, send us an email today at [email protected] or give us a call to book your appointment on +234 (0) 8175133447. For further information on enrollment and scholarship offers; visit our website.

