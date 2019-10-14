Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Oluseye Aderonke speak on Fertility Health & Pregnancy at Dr. Nini’s Women’s Health Awareness Event

Did you know? Preparing for pregnancy starts even way before you are ready to get pregnant or married. Decisions we take on a day-to-day basis throughout our lives could impact our health, and in turn, fertility.

Even though Nigeria has one of the highest birth rates in the world with 37.3 births for every 1,000 people or an average of six children per woman meaning more than 7 million new Nigerians are born every year, an estimated 25% of couples still suffer from infertility. This is due to factors like societal stigma, cultural pressures, lack of knowledge and financial constraints; many do not opt for assisted reproduction.

On Sunday, September 29th, Dr Nini’s Women’s Health Awareness Foundation held an event tagged, “Preparing for Pregnancy, ” as a means of educating women about fertility.

The event was attended by women who desired to know more about fertility health in general, newlyweds that desire to have babies sometime soon, and people who had been trying to conceive for a while.

During this event, Dr. Nini advised on certain reproductive health disorders that affect fertility, common habits that could affect conception, complementary therapy that promotes fertility, supplements, nutrition for optimal fertility, and a number of techniques to help get started on steps to take when trying to conceive.

Special guest speakers were also present at the event, including TV Host, Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, who shared her personal experiences with her pre-pregnancy journey. Certified Holistic Health Care Practitioner, Oluseye Aderonke, shared her wealth of knowledge about boosting fertility health through plant-based nutrition and specific herbal remedies.

Attendees also got a chance to share their experiences, questions, and concerns pertaining to preparing for pregnancy.

Another highlight of the event was the unveiling of Fertyl Life’s infertility awareness t-shirts and mugs that were created by Dr. Nini to raise more awareness about infertility and help fight the stigma against infertility.

The event was proudly supported by REVIV Health, Fertyl Life by Dr. Nini, as well as media partners: BellaNaija, Media Room Hub, SoTectonic, OloriSupergal, Wives & Mothers, and ZUMI.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.