Connect with us

Events

AfroGourmands held a Gathering of Professionals & Talented African Cooks in Lagos

Events

Let's 'Re-think The Future' at PMI Nigeria's Chapter Conference | Thursday, November 7th

Career Events

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Events

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Oluseye Aderonke speak on Fertility Health & Pregnancy at Dr. Nini's Women’s Health Awareness Event

Events

Sanofi & Nigerian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NSHBT) commemorate 2019 World Thrombosis Day!

Beauty Events Movies & TV

Layole Oyatogun & Bovi Hosted #MBGN2019 in Style

Events

After 33 Years, Sijibomi Ogundele MD Sujimoto returns to his Primary School to give Scholarship to over 50 Students

Career Events

Bestman Games Initiatives partners with Avon HMO, Wilsons Lemonade & Jyb Tv to Mark Teachers Day in Lagos

Events Scoop

#GirlPower - Here's What Becca's Exclusive Dinner with some Leading Ladies in the Naija Music Industry Looked Like

Events

DUFil Foods to host the Indomie Independence Day Awards for Heroes to Celebrate the Nigerian Child | October 12th

Events

AfroGourmands held a Gathering of Professionals & Talented African Cooks in Lagos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 1st edition of “AfroGourmands”, which held first in Dakar and Abidjan in June, then Douala in July, was launched in Lagos on Friday, October 11th, 2019

During this event, professionals and talented African cooks were invited for tastings, workshops on the use of European dairy products in the African cuisine with internationally acclaimed, and Cordon bleu trained African Chef, Christian Abégan, and Pierre Gay, Meilleur Ouvrier de France Fromager (Best Cheesemonger in France).

Launched by the European Commission and the French Dairy Interbranch Organization (CNIEL), this 3-year program will promote the know-how, diversity and excellent quality of the European dairy products; milk, butter, cream, and cheese used in the African cuisine.

The Chief Operations Officer of CNIEL, Laurent Damiens said the event was organized “to show the culinary possibilities that can be achieved with a fusion of local and international produce”.

In his tasting workshop, Chef Christian Abégan, who is a fervent promoter of African cuisine to the world, recreated the local Nigerian food favorite, Ofada rice, using some European dairy products. The Chef believes incorporating European dairy products in local cuisine will improve and upgrade the African food culture.

‘’It will also increase the demand and interest in African cuisine’’ he said.

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Dear Nigerians, We Need To Stop Defecating in Public!

Temi Olajide: Practical Ways to Handle Your Child’s Tantrums

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

Advertisement
css.php