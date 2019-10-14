Let’s ‘Re-think The Future’ at PMI Nigeria’s Chapter Conference | Thursday, November 7th

The Project Management Institute (PMI), is the world’s largest and leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession, with more than 700,000 members, credential holders and volunteers in more than 185 countries, with membership in all the continents of the world.

The PMI Nigeria Chapter is the only official local chapter of PMI in Nigeria and is one of the pioneers and largest PMI chapters in Africa that caters to over 2,500 project professionals in Nigeria. We promote and raise awareness of the profession of “Project Management” throughout Nigeria, with the objective to develop resources and raise awareness on project management best practices and standards in Nigeria, to help deliver successful projects towards the development of a better Nigeria.

We would like you to be a part of the biggest Project Management conference in West Africa. It is a one-day event of unparalleled Professional Development and Networking.

What better way to wrap up the year? Join us on;

Date: Thursday, November 7th, 2019

Time: 8am – 5pm; 5 pm – 7 pm (Networking & Cocktail)

Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Center, 8/9 Onikan, Lagos

PDUs: 8

Theme: Beyond Project; Re-thinking The Future

Registration Fees:

PMI Nigeria Chapter Members – #20,500

PMI Global members – #25,500

Others – #30,500

Students/NYSC – #5,500 (please come with a valid student/NYSC ID)

To register, please click the link here

For more information: check here or here. You can also reach us on 0812 069 1585 or +234-1-2809338.

This year’s conference is packed with lots of educative and exciting activities! You do not want to miss this.

Early registration is advised – In the past years, we have been full and had to close our doors to many, so save yourself the hassle and register early!

