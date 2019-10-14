Connect with us

Events

Let's 'Re-think The Future' at PMI Nigeria's Chapter Conference | Thursday, November 7th

Events

AfroGourmands held a Gathering of Professionals & Talented African Cooks in Lagos

Career Events

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Events

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Oluseye Aderonke speak on Fertility Health & Pregnancy at Dr. Nini's Women’s Health Awareness Event

Events

Sanofi & Nigerian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NSHBT) commemorate 2019 World Thrombosis Day!

Beauty Events Movies & TV

Layole Oyatogun & Bovi Hosted #MBGN2019 in Style

Events

After 33 Years, Sijibomi Ogundele MD Sujimoto returns to his Primary School to give Scholarship to over 50 Students

Career Events

Bestman Games Initiatives partners with Avon HMO, Wilsons Lemonade & Jyb Tv to Mark Teachers Day in Lagos

Events Scoop

#GirlPower - Here's What Becca's Exclusive Dinner with some Leading Ladies in the Naija Music Industry Looked Like

Events

DUFil Foods to host the Indomie Independence Day Awards for Heroes to Celebrate the Nigerian Child | October 12th

Events

Let’s ‘Re-think The Future’ at PMI Nigeria’s Chapter Conference | Thursday, November 7th

BellaNaija.com

Published

20 mins ago

 on

The Project Management Institute (PMI), is the world’s largest and leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession, with more than 700,000 members, credential holders and volunteers in more than 185 countries, with membership in all the continents of the world.

The PMI Nigeria Chapter is the only official local chapter of PMI in Nigeria and is one of the pioneers and largest PMI chapters in Africa that caters to over 2,500 project professionals in Nigeria. We promote and raise awareness of the profession of “Project Management” throughout Nigeria, with the objective to develop resources and raise awareness on project management best practices and standards in Nigeria, to help deliver successful projects towards the development of a better Nigeria.

We would like you to be a part of the biggest Project Management conference in West Africa. It is a one-day event of unparalleled Professional Development and Networking.

What better way to wrap up the year? Join us on;

Date: Thursday, November 7th, 2019
Time: 8am – 5pm; 5 pm – 7 pm (Networking & Cocktail)
Venue: Shell Hall, Muson Center, 8/9 Onikan, Lagos

PDUs: 8
Theme: Beyond Project; Re-thinking The Future

Registration Fees:

  • PMI Nigeria Chapter Members – #20,500
  • PMI Global members – #25,500
  • Others – #30,500
  • Students/NYSC – #5,500 (please come with a valid student/NYSC ID)

To register, please click the link here

For more information: check here or here. You can also reach us on 0812 069 1585 or +234-1-2809338.

Follow @pmi_nigeria_chapter on Instagram, @PMI_Nigeria_Chp on Twitter and @PMI Nigeria on Facebook.

This year’s conference is packed with lots of educative and exciting activities! You do not want to miss this.

Early registration is advised – In the past years, we have been full and had to close our doors to many, so save yourself the hassle and register early!

—————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Dear Nigerians, We Need To Stop Defecating in Public!

Temi Olajide: Practical Ways to Handle Your Child’s Tantrums

‘Tale Alimi: 5 Reasons Why Your Small Business Will Never Scale

Advertisement
css.php